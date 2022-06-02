^

'Makes me the happiest': Zendaya greets Tom Holland with cute birthday photo

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 2, 2022 | 4:25pm
'Makes me the happiest': Zendaya greets Tom Holland with cute birthday photo
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya
Tom Holland via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Tom Holland and Zendaya continue to show the world that they are this generation's most adorable power couple, after the latter gave a heartwarming greeting for the "Spider-Man" actor's 26th birthday.

Zendaya posted on Instagram a black-and-white photo of her with Tom, with the actor as the center and focus, and captioned it with, "Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest <3."

Tom's comment consisting of three heart emojis garnered over 278,000 likes as of writing. The post itself has already reached 19.6 million likes.

This is the first time that Zendaya has posted a photo of herself with boyfriend Tom on her Instagram account. Holland first posted a photo of them together on his own account for Zendaya's birthday last September, in a mirror shot where he was wearing his Spider-Man suit.

In a GQ interview last November, Tom said he would prefer to keep his relationship with Zendaya private, but also said that having her in his life is instrumental to his sanity. He also stated that she is so good at being a role model for young people. Dating rumors surrounding the two first started in 2018 when they were filming their second Spider-Man movie together.

RELATED: Tom Holland wants relationship with Zendaya kept private

