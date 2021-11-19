Tom Holland wants relationship with Zendaya kept private

MANILA, Philippines — “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star Tom Holland doesn’t want to talk about his rumored relationship with co-star Zendaya, but said that having her in his life is so instrumental to his sanity.

In an interview with GQ, Tom said Zendaya is so good at being a role model for young people.

"When everyone's telling you that you're the best thing in the world, you can grow up and believe that," Tom said.

"Having her [Zendaya] in my life was so instrumental to my sanity. She is so good at being the role model for young guys and girls. When anyone comes up, like, 'Can I have a picture?,' it's never a bad time. Whereas my initial reaction was: 'Why are you talking to me? Leave me alone'," he added.

Tom and Zendaya were first reported to be dating in 2017 but they denied it until they were caught kissing in a car by paparazzi. The actor said they felt robbed of their privacy after the kissing photos surfaced online.

"I've always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We sort of felt robbed of our privacy," Tom said.

When asked if he’s ready to talk about Zendaya, Tom said he just didn’t want to.

"I don't think it's about not being ready. It's just that we didn't want to," he said.

"It's not a conversation that I can have without her. You know, I respect her too much to say... This isn't my story. It's our story. And we'll talk about what it is when we're ready to talk about it together," he added.

