Liza Soberano, James Reid represent Philippines in 1st annual Gold Gala in LA

James Reid and Liza Soberano in the 1st annual Gold Gala in LA

MANILA, Philippines — Actors Liza Soberano and James Reid represented the Philippines in the first annual Gold Gala in Los Angeles, California.

In her Instagram account, Liza was seen wearing a black Filipiniana dress by fashion designer Anthony Ramirez.

"Had a great time at Gold House’s 1st Annual Gold Gala in Los Angeles. Representing the Philippines in @anthonyramirezdesigner @tesserajewelry and @neilfelipp," Liza wrote.

She was styled by Perry Tabora, with hair glammed up by Courtney Housner and makeup by Pircilla Pae.

James, meanwhile, wore a Paisley & Gray suit with Van Cleef & Arpels pin. He paired the look with Kenneth Cole shoes.

He was styled by Sky JT Naval.

Liza and James have been spending time in LA with their friends.

