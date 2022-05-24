^

Liza Soberano, James Reid represent Philippines in 1st annual Gold Gala in LA

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 24, 2022 | 5:28pm
Liza Soberano, James Reid represent Philippines in 1st annual Gold Gala in LA
James Reid and Liza Soberano in the 1st annual Gold Gala in LA
Sthanlee B. Mirador via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actors Liza Soberano and James Reid represented the Philippines in the first annual Gold Gala in Los Angeles, California. 

In her Instagram account, Liza was seen wearing a black Filipiniana dress by fashion designer Anthony Ramirez. 

"Had a great time at Gold House’s 1st Annual Gold Gala in Los Angeles. Representing the Philippines in @anthonyramirezdesigner @tesserajewelry and @neilfelipp," Liza wrote. 

She was styled by Perry Tabora, with hair glammed up by Courtney Housner and makeup by Pircilla Pae. 

James, meanwhile, wore a Paisley & Gray suit with Van Cleef & Arpels pin. He paired the look with Kenneth Cole shoes. 

He was styled by Sky JT Naval. 

Liza and James have been spending time in LA with their friends. 

RELATEDJames Reid drops star-studded music video featuring Nadine Lustre, Nancy McDonie, Vaness Wu, LizQuen

JAMES REID.

LIZA SOBERANO
