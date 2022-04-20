Miss Universe Philippines 2022 bets given special awards ahead of preliminaries

From left: Michelle Marquez Dee; Michelle (center) with other special awards recipients Celeste Cortesi (left) and Annabelle MacDonnell (right)

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization formally presented the Top 32 official candidates to members of the media recently at the grand ballroom of The Hilton, the official residence of the contestants.

At the close of the confab, three candidates received special awards. Pasay City's representative Celeste Cortesi was awarded Best Arrival Look. The Italian-Pinay wore a peach-hued maxi bubble dress that reminded film buffs of Deborah Kerr's character Anna Leonowens from the "King and I." The dress gave Cortesi a royal and regal vibe.

Michelle Marquez Dee was given the Frontrow Multi-level Look citation. The Makati City rep sashayed in a leg-baring ermine shift dress with splotches of canary and crimson grafitti beadwork.

Misamis Oriental's bet Annabelle MacDonnell was named Catwalk Queen, as selected by the MUPH organization. The svelte contender from Cagayan de Oro wowed spectators with her Filipiniana-inspired pantsuit.

This early, the three ladies are considered as this year's formidable frontrunners. Apart from the three ladies, two more delegates tied for the Netizens Choice for Best Arrival Look. And they were roommates Katrina Llegado of Taguig and Shanelyn Bayson of Victorias, Negros Occidental.

Hosted by MUPH 2021 2nd runner-up Steffi Rose Aberasturi and MUPH organization's director of communications Voltaire Tayag, the press presentation afforded fans and supporters a glimpse on who among the Top 32 candidates had the best chance at the crown.

Besides the three former Miss Universes - Pia Wurtzbach, Iris Mittenaere, and Demi Leigh nel-Peters Tebow - who will be hosting the coronation night, reigning Miss Universe Haarnaz Sandhu will be part of the judging panel. This was confirmed by national director Shamcey Supsup-Lee during the press conference.

The 2022 Miss Universe Philippines coronation night will unfold on April 30 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. Stay tuned!

