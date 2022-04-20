^

Entertainment

Miss Universe Philippines 2022 bets given special awards ahead of preliminaries

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
April 20, 2022 | 9:16am
Miss Universe Philippines 2022 bets given special awards ahead of preliminaries
From left: Michelle Marquez Dee; Michelle (center) with other special awards recipients Celeste Cortesi (left) and Annabelle MacDonnell (right)
Nico Belasco Photography; MUPH via Michelle Dee's Instagram account

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization formally presented the Top 32 official candidates to members of the media recently at the grand ballroom of The Hilton, the official residence of the contestants.

At the close of the confab, three candidates received special awards. Pasay City's representative Celeste Cortesi was awarded Best Arrival Look. The Italian-Pinay wore a peach-hued maxi bubble dress that reminded film buffs of Deborah Kerr's character Anna Leonowens from the "King and I." The dress gave Cortesi a royal and regal vibe.

Michelle Marquez Dee was given the Frontrow Multi-level Look citation. The Makati City rep sashayed in a leg-baring ermine shift dress with splotches of canary and crimson grafitti beadwork.

Misamis Oriental's bet Annabelle MacDonnell was named Catwalk Queen, as selected by the MUPH organization. The svelte contender from Cagayan de Oro wowed spectators with her Filipiniana-inspired pantsuit. 

This early, the three ladies are considered as this year's formidable frontrunners. Apart from the three ladies, two more delegates tied for the Netizens Choice for Best Arrival Look. And they were roommates Katrina Llegado of Taguig and Shanelyn Bayson of Victorias, Negros Occidental.

Hosted by MUPH 2021 2nd runner-up Steffi Rose Aberasturi and MUPH organization's director of communications Voltaire Tayag, the press presentation afforded fans and supporters a glimpse on who among the Top 32 candidates had the best chance at the crown.

Besides the three former Miss Universes - Pia Wurtzbach, Iris Mittenaere, and Demi Leigh nel-Peters Tebow - who will be hosting the coronation night, reigning Miss Universe Haarnaz Sandhu will be part of the judging panel. This was confirmed by national director Shamcey Supsup-Lee during the press conference.

The 2022 Miss Universe Philippines coronation night will unfold on April 30 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. Stay tuned!

RELATED: 4 Miss Universe queens to grace Miss Universe Philippines 2022 coronation night

MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Krista Ranillo mourns passing of her grandmother, film icon Gloria Sevilla

Krista Ranillo mourns passing of her grandmother, film icon Gloria Sevilla

By Adam Laurena | 9 hours ago
Krista Ranillo expressed her grief after her grandmother, veteran actress Gloria Sevilla, had passed away.
Entertainment
fbtw
Regine Velasquez, Gelli de Belen issue resurfaces after 'third party' confession

Regine Velasquez, Gelli de Belen issue resurfaces after 'third party' confession

By Jan Milo Severo | March 25, 2022 - 1:31pm
After Kapamilya singer Regine Velasquez opened up being the third party with now husband Ogie Alcasid and his then wife Michelle...
Entertainment
fbtw
Regine Velasquez, Gelli de Belen issue resurfaces after 'third party' confession

Regine Velasquez, Gelli de Belen issue resurfaces after 'third party' confession

By Jan Milo Severo | March 25, 2022 - 1:31pm
After Kapamilya singer Regine Velasquez opened up being the third party with now husband Ogie Alcasid and his then wife Michelle...
Entertainment
fbtw
She's into him: Belle Mariano joins Donny Pangilinan in campaign sorties

She's into him: Belle Mariano joins Donny Pangilinan in campaign sorties

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 19 hours ago
Donny Pangilinan is proud of being able to show his support and belief for his chosen candidate this coming elections and...
Entertainment
fbtw
AJ Raval turns down 'Scorpio Nights,' plans to go back to school

AJ Raval turns down 'Scorpio Nights,' plans to go back to school

By Jan Milo Severo | 16 hours ago
Sexy actress AJ Raval turned down a role in the remake of “Scorpio Nights” as she plans to go back to school...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Charlie Dizon is willing to be an OFW for family

Charlie Dizon is willing to be an OFW for family

By Bot Glorioso | 9 hours ago
If she weren’t an actress, Charlie Dizon said she wouldn’t hesitate to work abroad for the sake of her famil...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lee Byung Hun enjoys playing both lead and cameo in Our Blues

Lee Byung Hun enjoys playing both lead and cameo in Our Blues

By Nathalie Tomada | 9 hours ago
c found himself playing both leading man and supporting actor in the Netflix K-drama Our Blues.
Entertainment
fbtw
Pinoys, playlists and pets: How Spotify celebrated National Pet Day

Pinoys, playlists and pets: How Spotify celebrated National Pet Day

By Kristofer Purnell | 15 hours ago
Last April 12, the world celebrated National Pet Day, honoring all our furry, feathery and scaly friends whom we love, and...
Entertainment
fbtw
Who is Mads Mikkelsen? Meet the 'chilling presence' that replaced Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts'

Who is Mads Mikkelsen? Meet the 'chilling presence' that replaced Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts'

By Kristofer Purnell | 16 hours ago
The newest entry in the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise may bear the name of Jude Law's Albus Dumbledore but make no mistake,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jason Momoa to star in live-action 'Minecraft' movie

Jason Momoa to star in live-action 'Minecraft' movie

By Kristofer Purnell | 16 hours ago
Jason Momoa, of "Game of Thrones" and "Aquaman" fame, is reportedly going to star in a live-action "Minecraft" movie by Warner...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with