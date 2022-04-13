Is KD Estrada's cryptic post for Eian Rances?

MANILA, Philippines — It looks like KD Estrada took a swipe at Eian Rances because of his treatment toward KD's rumored girlfriend Alexa Ilacad.

KD, Eian and Alexa were batchmates of ABS-CBN reality show "Pinoy Big Brother Kumunity Season 10."

The three are trending on Twitter after a screenshot of a group chat leaked on social media.

Eaian sent a screenshot of a tweet of his supporter with a text "NEVER NAG HABOL AT NEVER MAG HAHABOL SAYO SI EIAN” in a group chat with his fans.

The showbiz newcomer then said "Sino si BEAH? Boto natin for President!"

After the screenshot became trending, KD posted cryptic post on his Twitter.

"Marites ka parin tol," KD said in one of his tweet.

"Lookin left coz you didn't treat her right hahahah" he wrote in another tweet.

He also said in a post that he has respect to others but not for him.

"I have respect naman, just none for you and just unfollow me please I know you can see this," KD said.

Back in the house, Alexa and Eian admitted that they have a crush with each other. But the romantic ties cut short with a misunderstanding.

Alexa then became close to KD after Anji Salvacion turned him down.

