^

Entertainment

Is KD Estrada's cryptic post for Eian Rances?

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 13, 2022 | 5:08pm
Is KD Estrada's cryptic post for Eian Rances?
Rumored couple KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad
Philstar.com / Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — It looks like KD Estrada took a swipe at Eian Rances because of his treatment toward KD's rumored girlfriend Alexa Ilacad. 

KD, Eian and Alexa were batchmates of ABS-CBN reality show "Pinoy Big Brother Kumunity Season 10."

The three are trending on Twitter after a screenshot of a group chat leaked on social media. 

Eaian sent a screenshot of a tweet of his supporter with a text "NEVER NAG HABOL AT NEVER MAG HAHABOL SAYO SI EIAN” in a group chat with his fans. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by kiddy (@kdestrada_)

The showbiz newcomer then said "Sino si BEAH? Boto natin for President!"

After the screenshot became trending, KD posted cryptic post on his Twitter. 

"Marites ka parin tol," KD said in one of his tweet. 

"Lookin left coz you didn't treat her right hahahah" he wrote in another tweet. 

He also said in a post that he has respect to others but not for him. 

"I have respect naman, just none for you and just unfollow me please I know you can see this," KD said. 

Back in the house, Alexa and Eian admitted that they have a crush with each other. But the romantic ties cut short with a misunderstanding. 

Alexa then became close to KD after Anji Salvacion turned him down.

RELATED: 'Sobrang hirap': Alexa Ilacad shares secret for graduating with 1.0 GWA

ALEXA ILACAD

KD ESTRADA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Jamie Evangelista explains viral video with husband Baron Geisler

Jamie Evangelista explains viral video with husband Baron Geisler

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Baron Geisler's wife Jamie Evangelista explained the viral video wherein he and the actor were seen fighting.
Entertainment
fbtw
Francine Diaz's mother, cousin lambast Andrea Brillantes

Francine Diaz's mother, cousin lambast Andrea Brillantes

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Francine Diaz’s mother and cousin lambasted Andrea Brillantes after her Instagram Live on Monday...
Entertainment
fbtw
KC Concepcion replaces Toni Gonzaga in New York film 'Asian Persuasion'

KC Concepcion replaces Toni Gonzaga in New York film 'Asian Persuasion'

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Actress KC Concepcion has replaced Toni Gonzaga in the lead role on the New York film “Asian Persuasion."
Entertainment
fbtw
KC Concepcion replaces Toni Gonzaga in New York film 'Asian Persuasion'

KC Concepcion replaces Toni Gonzaga in New York film 'Asian Persuasion'

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Actress KC Concepcion has replaced Toni Gonzaga in the lead role on the New York film “Asian Persuasion."
Entertainment
fbtw
Robi Domingo expresses concern over education system after viral 'MaJoHa'

Robi Domingo expresses concern over education system after viral 'MaJoHa'

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Kapamilya host Robi Domingo expressed his disappointment to the education system after "Pinoy Big Brother" housemates wrongly...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Hailey Bieber reveals why she stopped runway modeling

Hailey Bieber reveals why she stopped runway modeling

By Kristofer Purnell | 26 minutes ago
Fashion model Hailey Bieber recently opened up on why she took a break from runway modeling.
Entertainment
fbtw
Rihanna shares updates about pregnancy, relationship with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna shares updates about pregnancy, relationship with A$AP Rocky

By Kristofer Purnell | 50 minutes ago
Singer and entrepreneur Rihanna recently graced the cover of Vogue for the magazine's May 2022 issue, showing off her baby...
Entertainment
fbtw
Fil-Am singer Nicole Scherzinger teases solo career return

Fil-Am singer Nicole Scherzinger teases solo career return

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Filipino-American artist and Pussycat Dolls lead singer Nicole Scherzinger is set to make her solo music return after eight...
Entertainment
fbtw
BGYO's 'The Baddest' reaches 2 million views on YouTube

BGYO's 'The Baddest' reaches 2 million views on YouTube

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
P-pop group BGYO's "The Baddest" music video reached 2 million views on YouTube, marking a new mileston for the group.
Entertainment
fbtw
Film producer debunks Claudine Barretto's claim that Rico Yan looked up to Marcos

Film producer debunks Claudine Barretto's claim that Rico Yan looked up to Marcos

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Film producer Noel Ferrer debunked actress Claudine Barretto’s claim that her late ex-boyfriend Rico Yan looked up to...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with