Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Casting video challenge winners named

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
March 29, 2022 | 9:35am
Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) casting video challenge winners: Celeste Cortesi (center) followed by Michelle Dee (left) and Annabelle Mae MacDonnell
MUPH via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization announced the top 3 winners in its video casting challenge.

Pasay City's representative Celeste Cortesi rose above 47 other entries to emerge as overall winner.

The two other victors are Makati City's bet Michelle Daniella Dee and Misamis Oriental's aspirant Annabelle Mae MacDonnell. This early, all three ladies are creating waves in the pageant community; with pundits staking their forecast as to who will get to represent the country in the forthcoming 71st Miss Universe competition.

An MUPH titleholder is a queen with a distinctive story to tell. Audiences met an inspiring queen through Rabiya Mateo, and an unbothered one in Beatrice Luigi Gomez. How will fans and supporters characterize the 2022 winner?

 

 

In its third pageant year, the diverse stories of the delegates continue to inspire us. There are 48 remaining Filipina aspirants after the most prestigious crown in the country, each one with her own definition of what makes a phenomenal woman.

Like how no two stars in the known universe are alike, the Miss Universe Philippines queens are all #UniquelyBeautiful in their own ways.

With one or two more challenges for the candidates to tackle, the Final 30 will be known in a few days time. Stay tuned!

