Alexa Miro gets candid about career, childhood & personal life

I met the petite and sexy Alexa Miro a few months ago when she guest co-hosted in Lunch Out Loud (LOL), the noontime show produced by Brightlight Productions and TV5.

Eager and friendly, she was attentively listening to the instructions of direk Bobet Vidanes for an upcoming production number when we were introduced. The staff of LOL was soon all praises for Alexa because she was easy to deal with and was game for whatever she was tasked. She proved she could sing, dance and host.

I recently had the chance to sit beside her for lunch and was surprised by how chatty and articulate she was. No surprise there since she studied Communication Arts at De La Salle University. She candidly talked about her tough childhood, a turbulent relationship that caused her mental stress, and her current relationship status.

Here’s what she shared with me over lunch:

Why did you want to join showbiz? Tell us about yourself and your childhood.

“I think the interest to join showbiz came from the innate desire to appeal to my more creative and theatrical side. I love being able to entertain and display my wide array of talents which aren’t just limited to acting. It’s funny… I think I’ve known since I was five that I wanted to become a great and successful performer when I grew up. I also wholeheartedly believe that being an actress is noble and fulfilling. Not only do you get to showcase your God-given abilities, you also get to touch lives with every meaningful performance. You help make the world a better place by using your voice and influence for good.

“I was raised by my mom, moving from one place to another, here and abroad. She was a professional singer, and singing was her bread and butter. We also had irreconcilable, life-threatening issues within the family. Because of this, I did not have a permanent environment growing up, no set of good friends that stayed with you through thick and thin. I was always the new girl; I got heavily bullied from middle school to freshman year in college. Having a tough childhood led me to believe it was of utmost importance to feel included, accepted.”

Your first major foray into showbiz was in the movie, A Girl and A Guy, which was directed by Erik Matti and featured you in a very daring role. Is this the path you’d like to take? How do you see yourself as an actress?

“I am beyond thankful for having been a part of A Girl and A Guy. Despite it appearing to be focused on risqué depictions of how the youth is today, it really is so much more than that. I would say that was just the cherry on top of a multi-layered narrative. There is beauty in that time in your life where you’re lost because that’s when nobody can dictate where or how you begin again. There is no right or wrong path, to each his own. It really doesn’t matter as long as you carry on and find your true purpose.”

You’ve been guest co-hosting in the noontime show, Lunch Out Loud, and you’ve shown that you can sing, dance and host. What do you enjoy doing most?

“Hosting Lunch Out Loud has been an honor. Comedy, in my opinion, is the hardest genre to learn, and I’ve always thought you needed to be innately funny and quick-witted to be effective in entertaining the masses in that sense. However, joining LOL has changed that for me. I now know you need only to be wholly invested in educating yourself, honing what you already have by actively observing and stepping up your game. Being around such seasoned actors and comedians inspires me day in and day out. I cannot thank LOL enough for giving me the opportunity to show what I have to offer. Singing has always been close to my heart, being that my mother is a professional singer. I’ve always wanted to be good at dancing, but I never tried to pursue it because I lacked confidence. Hosting is fairly new to me, but it makes me feel very much alive… It’s like my soul is on fire. I love making people happy, and since doing all that has the same desired effect, I don’t think I can choose just one.”

You’re young, very pretty, very talented and very sexy. Are you in a relationship?

“With a person? No. With my career? Yes, yes, yes! Of course, there’s dating every now and then when you meet people who are interesting and fun to be with, people who introduce you to new things. It took me a long time to find my self-worth. I think my last relationship taught me that. It was the final blow I needed to realize that I didn’t need a man to complete me. I never needed to please anyone to belong. In fact, there is no need to belong.”

Share with us a few things that people don’t know about you.

“I could sleep 24 hours a day with ease if given the chance. Sleep is such a luxury for me now. But in all seriousness, people don’t know that I am a scuba diver. Though I haven’t gone diving for quite some time because of my work schedule, it’s something I’ll always love doing. Hopefully, I get to be a master diver one day. I dream of diving with great white sharks, exploring sunken ships, helping clean our reefs and taking part in conserving ocean life. I am also a daredevil and thrill-seeker. Anything dangerously thrilling, rip roaring adventure, I’m all for it. Lastly, I’m weirdly addicted to just munching on calamansi or lemon!”