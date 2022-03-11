^

'Rated Korina' studio now for rent, says owner David Chua

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 11, 2022 | 2:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — The production venue used by television program “Rated Korina” is now open for rent.

In the latest episode of Philstar.com’s “Slam Book”, Dark Carnival Production part-owner David Chua revealed that their venue is now open to the public. 

“Ang aming Dark Carnival Production ay open na sa public at pwede niyong i-rent. Meron tayong sariling kitchen, may dining set,” he said.  

“It's a 768 square meters, yung studio ko nasa 40 square meters, may open deck din siya sa mga gustong mag-unwind. May guest rooms din,” he added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DAVID CHUA (@daviduychua)

David said he co-owned the production company with Korina Sanchez’s siblings Melano and Mickey. 

“Parang yung mga kakilala ko mayroon nang YouTube e. Home base din yon ng 'Rated Korina' e. Don mismo,” he said.  

When asked why he named his production outfit Dark Carnival, David said it's his name's initials. 

"Kasi parang dark horse tapos yung entertainment parang carnival, so parang gusto kong maging dark horse, dark carnival na kayang makipagsabayan sa mga giant networks,” he said. 

"Rated K" is hosted by award-winnning news anchorwoman Korina Sanchez

RELATED: WATCH: David Chua reacts to Kelley Day as alleged 3rd party in Tom Rodriguez, Carla Abellana marriage
 

