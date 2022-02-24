Yeng Constantino reveals husband's reaction to her past with Ryan Bang

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Yeng Constantino revealed that she was asked by husband Victor Asuncion why she never mentioned her past with Ryan Bang.

During the recent virtual press conference of her single "Paliwanag" with Gloc-9, Yeng said she never mentioned Ryan to Victor because she simply forgot about it.

"Nagtanong siya, 'Mayroon palang ganyan, bakit di mo sa akin naikuwento?'," Yeng said.

"Kasi may mga nakukuwento ako sa kanya, pero 'yung kay Ryan, never kong naikuwento sa kanya. Siguro nawala lang sa isip ko kaya di ko naikuwento," she added.

Yeng, however, said that it's not an issue anymore and her husband is not jealous.

"Naki-empathize siya kasi nakita niya yung dalawang araw na interview ni Vice sa amin. Sabi niya, 'Grabe, ang hirap pala ng pinagdaanan ninyo, 'no? Naiintindihan ko,'" she said.

"Naintindihan niya. Hindi naman seloso ang asawa ko, e. Sobrang trust niya talaga ako," she added.

Under Universal Records, Gloc-9's latest single "Paliwanag" featuring Yeng is a refreshing rap track filled with cryptic poetry, non-specific, yet filled with truths regarding life's many pitfalls, yet hopeful as it alludes that we are the masters of our destiny. It is all a matter of choices; hopefully, the right ones.

