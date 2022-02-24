

















































 
























^


 













 








Entertainment
 
Yeng Constantino reveals husband's reaction to her past with Ryan Bang
  


Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 24, 2022 | 9:59am





 
Yeng Constantino reveals husband's reaction to her past with Ryan Bang
Ryan Bang and Yeng Constantino 
Yeng Constantino via Instagram
 


MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Yeng Constantino revealed that she was asked by husband Victor Asuncion why she never mentioned her past with Ryan Bang.


During the recent virtual press conference of her single "Paliwanag" with Gloc-9, Yeng said she never mentioned Ryan to Victor because she simply forgot about it.


"Nagtanong siya, 'Mayroon palang ganyan, bakit di mo sa akin naikuwento?'," Yeng said.


"Kasi may mga nakukuwento ako sa kanya, pero 'yung kay Ryan, never kong naikuwento sa kanya. Siguro nawala lang sa isip ko kaya di ko naikuwento," she added.


Yeng, however, said that it's not an issue anymore and her husband is not jealous.


"Naki-empathize siya kasi nakita niya yung dalawang araw na interview ni Vice sa amin. Sabi niya, 'Grabe, ang hirap pala ng pinagdaanan ninyo, 'no? Naiintindihan ko,'" she said.


"Naintindihan niya. Hindi naman seloso ang asawa ko, e. Sobrang trust niya talaga ako," she added.


Under Universal Records, Gloc-9’s latest single “Paliwanag” featuring Yeng is a refreshing rap track filled with cryptic poetry, non-specific, yet filled with truths regarding life's many pitfalls, yet hopeful as it alludes that we are the masters of our destiny. It is all a matter of choices; hopefully, the right ones.


RELATED: Saying Goodbye pays tribute to Yeng Constantino’s music


 










 









YENG CONSTANTINO

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







'Masusundan na si Tali kapag...': Vic Sotto on baby no. 2 with Pauleen Luna







'Masusundan na si Tali kapag...': Vic Sotto on baby no. 2 with Pauleen Luna



By Jan Milo Severo |
1 day ago 


Kapuso TV host Vic Sotto revealed that he and wife Pauleen Luna are trying to have another baby.








Entertainment
fbtw













How Alexa & KD are getting &lsquo;closer&rsquo; each day







How Alexa & KD are getting ‘closer’ each day



By Kane Errol Choa |
11 hours ago 


Alexa Ilacad and KD Estrada may not have won the nods of their fellow housemates while staying in the Pinoy Big Brother house,...








Entertainment
fbtw













Erich Gonzales rumored to marry Mateo Lorenzo; shares secrets to beauty inside-out







Erich Gonzales rumored to marry Mateo Lorenzo; shares secrets to beauty inside-out



By Marane A. Plaza |
3 days ago 


 Actress Erich Gonzales is rumored to tie the knot with non-showbiz boyfriend Mateo Lorenzo.








Entertainment
fbtw













Karina, Aljon show maturity in their first team-up in MMK







Karina, Aljon show maturity in their first team-up in MMK



By Bot Glorioso |
11 hours ago 


Not all loveteams in this time of pandemic are as busy as KarJon, the portmanteau of Karina Bautista and Aljon Mendoza.








Entertainment
fbtw













'Hollywood, here come the PINOYS!': Sharon Cuneta to star in Hollywood movie 'The Mango Bride'







'Hollywood, here come the PINOYS!': Sharon Cuneta to star in Hollywood movie 'The Mango Bride'



By Jan Milo Severo |
1 day ago 


Kapamilya actress Sharon Cuneta confirmed that she will star in the Hollywood movie adaptation of the award-winning novel...








Entertainment
fbtw










Latest









Park Bo Gum discharged from mandatory military service







Park Bo Gum discharged from mandatory military service



By Jan Milo Severo |
23 hours ago 


South Korean star Park Bo Gum has been discharged from the military, ending his mandatory service two months earlier.








Entertainment
fbtw













Mario&nbsp;Maurer, Baifern&nbsp;Pimchanok reunite in sci-fi&nbsp;movie&nbsp;'AI Love You'







Mario Maurer, Baifern Pimchanok reunite in sci-fi movie 'AI Love You'



By Kathleen A. Llemit |
23 hours ago 


Mario Maurer and Baifern Pimchanok reunite in the movie "AI Love You," which indulges the love...








Entertainment
fbtw













'The Batman' starring Robert Pattinson opens midnight screenings







'The Batman' starring Robert Pattinson opens midnight screenings



By Marane A. Plaza |
1 day ago 


Warner Bros. Philippines has just announced that tickets to the nationwide midnight screenings of “The Batman”...








Entertainment
fbtw













K-drama star Song Kang: Filipino fashion different from Korean brands







K-drama star Song Kang: Filipino fashion different from Korean brands



By Marane A. Plaza |
1 day ago 


South Korean actor Song Kang of "Love Alarm" fame is the new face of Filipino fashion brand Penshoppe.








Entertainment
fbtw













Maymay Entrata calls out YouTube channel for 'fake news' over 'afam' boyfriend







Maymay Entrata calls out YouTube channel for 'fake news' over 'afam' boyfriend



By Jan Milo Severo |
1 day ago 


Kapamilya actress Maymay Entrata called a out a YouTube channel for publishing a video saying that her relationship with her...








Entertainment
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with