Miss Philippines Earth 2022 returns to physical pageant, opens applications
 


Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
February 17, 2022 | 10:38am





 
Miss Philippines Earth 2022 returns to physical pageant, opens applications
Miss Earth 2017 winner Karen Ibasco of the Philippines (second from right) is flanked by (from left) Miss Air Nina Josie Robertson of Australia, Miss Fire Lada Akimova of Russia and Miss Water Juliana Franco of Colombia during the pageant's coronation night at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.
MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Philippines Earth organization and Carousel Productions have marked the opening of the 2022 pageant season by announcing their national search for the next batch of earth warriors.


After two years of holding virtual competitions, the Miss Philippines Earth pageant is finally gunning for an on-site coronation for its 22nd edition.


The online screening of prospective candidates will start on March 1. Aside from local regions, the Miss Philippines Earth will also screen global applicants, notably from Filipino communities in Dubai in the Middle East, as well as the United States. Some pre-pageant competitions will also be judged online before the Top 20 overseas candidates are chosen.


For this year's edition, Miss Philippines Earth takes on the theme "ME Loves Fauna," set to emphasize the importance of animal life. The theme also gives awareness on how animals - both wildlife and domestic - are integral members of the biosphere that must be given spaces to live in and an ecosystem to thrive.


Outgoing queen Miss Philippines Earth 2021 Naelah Alshorbaji, together with her court of elemental queens - Miss Philippines Air 2021 Ameera Almamari, Miss Philippines Water 2021 Rocel Angelah Songano, Miss Philippines Fire 2021 Roni Meneses, and Miss Philippines Eco-Tourism 2021 Sofiia Lopez Galve - will be relinquishing their crowns to a new set of earth warriors.


The 2021 edition saw 66 aspirants competing for the national crowns. Will there be more this year? Or will that number dwindle?


Local and overseas aspirants can download the entry forms via http://www.missphilippines-earth.com. Fill out the form and email to [email protected]


 










 









