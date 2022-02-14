

















































 
























Entertainment
  
Edward Barber lookalike? Maymay Entrata introduces boyfriend on Valentine's
 


Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
February 14, 2022 | 12:42pm





 
Edward Barber lookalike? Maymay Entrata introduces boyfriend on Valentine's
Maymay Entrata with non-showbiz boyfriend
Maymay Entrata via Instagram
 


MANILA, Philippines — Actress Maymay Entrata finally introduced her non-showbiz boyfriend through social media on Valentine's Day.


Maymay shared a photo of herself with her beau, who seems to be a foreigner. She wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday my Valentino."


In April last year, the "Amkabogera" singer first opened up about her love life in an interview with fashion magazine Mega.


“Sa totoo lang po may nagpapasaya na po sa aking puso at nawa'y kahit anong maging desisyon namin ay respetuhin po 'yun ng aking mga taga-suporta," she said.


She made a similar admission in July 2021, when she addressed rumors romantically linking her to her onscreen partner Edward Barber, as well as actor Donny Pangilinan, on the talk show "Hotspot."


"Hindi ako in a relationship kay Donny or kay Edward man... Wala po kahit sino sa showbiz, wala," she said at that time. "Nabanggit ko na naman po ito sa isang magazine na may nagpapasaya sa akin. Opo. Hanggang doon na lang. Basta wala sa showbiz."


"Nagpapasalamat din ako sa lahat talaga ng mga fan na kumbaga kahit di ako nage-effort na pasayahin kayo, pinapasaya niyo ang sarili niyo. Joke, sorry. Naa-appreciate ko 'yon at natutuwa lang din naman ako. Pero para maging clear ang lahat hindi ako kay Donny. Wala pong kahit sino sa showbiz na in a relationship ako."


Entrata's post featuring her boyfriend was immediately flooded with hundreds of comments from Maymay's followers, and showbiz friends.


"Ganyarn!!!! Happy Valentines," said Angelica Panganiban.


"OMG!!! Hala! Ngiga sa pagkagwapa sa akong miga oi! Grabe man na. Maka happy mana miga! Happy Vday miga!," wrote Kim Chiu.


Others who reacted to the photo included Maja Salvador, Janella Salvador, Dimples Romana, Bianca Gonzalez, Elisse Joson, McCoy de Leon, Chie Filomeno, Jayda Avanzado, and Mimiyuuuh.


