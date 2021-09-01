Maymay on how she learned to be a ‘risk taker’

Maymay on taking risks: Before, my fear always got the better of me whenever I was given an (acting) role that I felt I couldn’t handle. Sobrang bigat at feeling ko hindi ko mabigyan ng hustisya yung character ko… But I started being a risk taker when I felt ready because I worked on my weakness and learned from it.

Maymay Entrata shared during a recent virtual media conference how she started being a “risk taker” and how she improved her craft over the years.

Last year was a turning point for the Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) alumna to overcome her weaknesses and level up her self-confidence.

“Dati po kasi sobrang lagi akong napapangunahan ng takot kapag ang binibigay na (acting) role sa akin ay feeling ko hindi ko kakayanin, sobrang bigat at feeling ko hindi ko mabigyan ng hustisya yung character ko,” said Maymay.

She also had a tendency to avoid performing solo before because she would feel “unprepared.” “Pero nagsimula akong maging risk taker nung feeling ko handa na ako kasi binigyan ko ng pagkakataon yung weakness ko na pag-aralan ko siya talaga. Kasi dati pag nanonood ako ng TV, kapag nag-a-acting, akala ko sobrang dali lang. Pero nung nandun na ako, na-experience ko na, di ako makaiyak,” she recalled and revealed that she would refuse to see herself on TV because of her acting.

Later on, she realized that the only way to overcome her fear is to learn new things. “Lahat kailangang pag-aralan — sa acting man or sa pag-pe-perform. Kaya kumuha ako ng session sa dancing at singing para mas maging confident talaga ako. Kasi yan talaga ang alam ko na nahihirapan ako at kailangan kong pagtuunan ng pansin at pag-aralan,” disclosed Maymay.

The 24-year-old star continued, “The more na tinatanggap ko yung mahihirap na projects like yung solo prod tsaka yung mga mahihirap na character, the more na nag-i-improve ako kasi maraming akong natutunan sa bawat proyekto na ginagawa ko lalo na kapag mahirap at mas masarap sa feeling kapag mahirap kasi mas worth it.”

“So kapag may binigay ulit sakin na mahirap na role or mahirap na production, kakayanin ko kasi kinaya ko ‘nung last time eh,” she added.

Meanwhile, the actress, singer/songwriter, host and model talked about the role of social media in her life which is the theme of the anthology series, Click, Like, Share Season 2 this September.

Maymay will star in the first episode called Lurker where she plays a hardworking waitress named Beng. According to the description, Beng will suffer the dangers of oversharing on social media.

After a rich social media influencer named Trish (Michelle Vito) embarrasses her at work, Beng seeks revenge by lurking on Trish’s social media accounts in an evil attempt to ruin her life.

As a celebrity who has a strong following on social media, Maymay said she makes sure that her posts are positive and send good vibes. “Siguro kapag alam ko naman na nasa tama ako at wala naman po akong yatang maibigay na negatibo dun sa mga pino-posts ko, wala namang problema sa akin yun.”

“Pino-post ko lang sa social media kung sino talaga ako. Hindi ko kailangan i-depend kung ano yung opinyon nila para mag-post kung ano yung gusto nilang makita sa akin,” she added.

On the negative impact of social media, Maymay shared she doesn’t really like netizens who would only see the fault in one’s online posts. “Kahit anong gawin mo na maging mabait o maging perpekto dun sa mga pino-posts mo ay lagi sila merong sasabihin na mali.”

“For the last five years at least kahit papano naha-handle ko na kahit papano mga bashers pero kasi hindi po karamihan ganun kadali naha-handle yung mga nababasa na mga negatibo,” she told The STAR.

She further reminded to be sensitive when commenting on social media, especially during these tough times. “Kailangan talaga tulungan natin ang isa’t isa. I-lift up natin ang isa’t isa na maging positibo,” and hopes that the social media will be put to good use.

She also admitted that her current “special someone” doesn’t have a social media account. “Hindi siya ma-social media na tao,” said the Kapamilya artist.

When asked about her views on women making the first move on men, she showed her conservative side, “Hindi, ayoko manligaw. Kahit hindi man ako kagandahan bahala kayo diyan. Bibigyan ko pa rin ng worth yung pagiging babae ko. Tsaka sa dinami-dami ba naman ng lalaki isa lang naman makaka-tuluyan ko. Maniwala at maniniwala ako na may tamang tao para sa akin.”

On the other hand, Maymay is “happy” for her friend and batchmate in PBB, Kisses Delavin, for pursuing her dream to be a beauty queen. Kisses placed second, next to Maymay who was the big winner of PBB Season 7.

She was surprised yet happy for Kisses. “Since PBB, gustong-gusto na talaga niyang maging beauty queen at yun ang pangarap niya talaga. Sobrang passionate din niya sa pagiging beauty queen.”

Kisses is competing in this year’s Miss Universe Philippines and is one of the fan favorites in the ongoing pageant.

“Kahit naging artistaa na kami, panay pa rin ang kuwento niya tungkol sa dream niya na maging beauty queen,” shared Maymay.

Although they haven’t talked for a while because Kisses is not that active on social media lately and the last time that they communicated was on the latter’s birthday, Maymay “prayed for her success.”

“Anytime kung gusto niya kausapin ako, nandito lang ako para suportahan siya. Lahat ng magandang aalala yan yung gusto ko i-treasure,” said Maymay.

Her message to Kisses is, “Sana maging satisfied ka sa dream mo na yan. At sana maabot po yung pangarap mo na maging beauty queen. Pero kahit anong mangyari, lagi mo lang tandaan na kapag medyo nawawala ka na naman or may mga nababasa ka na hindi okay, sana hindi mo hayaan na magpa-apekto sa mga sinasabi nila kasi mas kilala mo yung sarili mo. At yun ang mas importante.”

As for her part, Maymay is not interested in joining beauty pageants, “Kulang po talaga eh,” she declared.

Click, Like, Share Season 2 will stream starting Sept. 3 on iWantTFC every Friday at 8 p.m., two days before it airs on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z every Sunday at 8:30 p.m.