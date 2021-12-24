

















































 
























Dingdong Dantes believes MMFF a sign that film industry getting back on its feet
 


Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 24, 2021 | 3:51pm





 
In an image posted on his Instagram account on Dec. 23, 2021, Kapuso actor Dingdong Dantes is in the tunnel of SM Megamall cinema's fire exit.
@dongdantes on Instagram
 


MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Dingdong Dantes believed that the Philippine film industry is returning to be back to its feet starting with the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) on Christmas Day, December 25. 


In his Instagram account, Dingdong posted SM Megamall’s cinema fire exit where celebrities would gather before entering the red carpet. 



“Especially during MMFF, parating puno ng tao itong alley na ito. This year, we still thought of pursuing the ceremonies, but minus some elements—lesser crowd at siyempre with proper health protocols,” Dingdong wrote. 


“Hindi man totally nakababalik pa ang mga tao sa sinehan, ang mahalaga ay paunti-unting maumpisahan na. We gotta start somewhere. And it will begin this Dec. 25 for all Pinoy films,” he added. 










His film “A Hard Day” with John Arcilla recently premiered. For Dingdong, it was good venue to ask the public for donations for Super Typhoon Odette victims.


“Naging mahalagang plataporma din ang premier kahapon para manawagan kaming mga aktor at nasa showbiz industry na patuloy na mag-abot ng tulong sa mga pamilyang naapektuhan ng bagyong #OdettePH. Now more than ever, ito yung pagkakataon na ipakita yung pagmamahal natin sa kapwa natin - gaano man yan kalaki o kaliit,” he said.


“Sikapin natin na makapagpasaya ng kapwa ngayong Pasko - mapa-pelikula sa MMFF man yan o sa tulong na ipapaabot natin sa mga nangangailangan,” he added.


 










 









