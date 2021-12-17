Miss World 2021 postponed after more test positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Through an official statement issued by the Miss World Organization a few hours ago, informing all and sundry, of the postponement of the Miss World 2021 final show global telecast from Puerto Rico due to health and safety of contestants, staff, crew, and the public at large.

It could be remembered that the Miss World-Philippines 2021 national pageant had to be moved several times to acquiesce to the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) guidelines and safety protocols.

This could be a denouement of sorts, with Typhoon Odette lashing in some parts of the country, leaving homes flooded and with no electricity.

The finale, scheduled to take place today at the Coliseum Jose Agrelot, will be rescheduled within the next 90 days.

After meeting with the virologists and medical experts hired to oversee the Miss World 2021 event and discussing with the Puerto Rico Health Department, the decision has been made by the organizers of the event to postpone the coronation night ceremonies.

As of yesterday, additional safety measures were implemented in the best interest of the contestants, production team and spectators, as understanding the event increased risks on the stage and in the dressing room. However, with additional positive cases confirmed this morning, after consulting with health officials and experts, the postponement decision was made.

The next step according to the medical experts is immediate quarantine, pending observation and further testing, according to best practices in situations like this.

Once, and only when, contestants and staff are cleared by health officials and advisors, will contestants and related staff return to their home countries.

"We are very excited and looking forward to the return of our contestants, who we have gotten to know and love, to compete for the Miss World crown in a safe environment," said Julia Morley, Chief Executive Officer of the Miss World Organization.

Stay tuned for more updates on new schedules, after the lifting of the required quarantine protocols.

