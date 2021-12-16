7 Miss World 2021 candidates test positive for COVID-19 a day before coronation

MANILA, Philippines — It's the last day before coronation night but for seven delegates, it is a moment of sadness.

The Puerto Rican news agency Primera Hora reported the number of cases, including Miss World Indonesia 2021 Pricila Carla Yules, who was earlier confirmed by her national director.

In an official statement, president Julia Morley said, "The Miss World Organization is following national guidelines. If they (the seven delegates) don't produce a negative molecular PCR test, they won't be on stage for the final show.

"Knowing the seriousness of this global situation that we all face, we took steps to capture the unique talent of each contestant so that, in case they couldn't join us on the last night, they could still win the crown as Miss World 2021. The panel of judges will review their pre-recorded video content to make their final decision.

"We want to assure everyone that the Miss World Organization, from Day 1, has implemented a strict and aggressive protocol of taking care of taking samples from all candidates through molecular PCR tests. We are an experienced and responsible global organization that is very excited to celebrate our 70th anniversary in Puerto Rico and remain dedicated to the health and safety of our participants and the people of Puerto Rico."

Fortunately, Philippines' very own candidate, Tracy Maureen Perez, has hurdled two fast track challenges. She landed in the Top 4 of the Head-to-Head Challenge and in the Top 5 of the Beauty With a Purpose fast track challenge.

Meanwhile, 27 delegates fight it out in the Talent Competition to secure a spot in the semifinals. They are:

- Northern Ireland

- Vietnam

- USA

- Gibraltar

- Albania

- Mongolia

- Ireland

- Bulgaria

- Jamaica

- Ecuador

- Scotland

- Singapore

- Cote D'Ivoire

- Norway

- England

- Kenya

- Botswana

- Chile

- Japan

- Korea

- Uruguay

- India

- Tunisia

- Mauritius

- Slovenia, and

- Indonesia

Reigning Miss World Toni-Ann Singh was last year's winner of the Talent competition. Catch the 70th Miss World final show tomorrow, December 17, 8 a.m., through the CNN Philippines network. Stay tuned.

