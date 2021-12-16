
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
7 Miss World 2021 candidates test positive for COVID-19 a day before coronation
                        

                           
Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
December 16, 2021 | 10:11am

                           

                        

                                                                        
7 Miss World 2021 candidates test positive for COVID-19 a day before coronation
Miss World Indonesia 2021 Pricila Carla Yules
@leonardgarrynahumury via Instagram
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — It's the last day before coronation night but for seven delegates, it is a moment of sadness.



The Puerto Rican news agency Primera Hora reported the number of cases, including Miss World Indonesia 2021 Pricila Carla Yules, who was earlier confirmed by her national director.



In an official statement, president Julia Morley said, "The Miss World Organization is following national guidelines. If they (the seven delegates) don't produce a negative molecular PCR test, they won't be on stage for the final show.



"Knowing the seriousness of this global situation that we all face, we took steps to capture the unique talent of each contestant so that, in case they couldn't join us on the last night, they could still win the crown as Miss World 2021. The panel of judges will review their pre-recorded video content to make their final decision.



"We want to assure everyone that the Miss World Organization, from Day 1, has implemented a strict and aggressive protocol of taking care of taking samples from all candidates through molecular PCR tests. We are an experienced and responsible global organization that is very excited to celebrate our 70th anniversary in Puerto Rico and remain dedicated to the health and safety of our participants and the people of Puerto Rico."



Fortunately, Philippines' very own candidate, Tracy Maureen Perez, has hurdled two fast track challenges. She landed in the Top 4 of the Head-to-Head Challenge and in the Top 5 of the Beauty With a Purpose fast track challenge.



Meanwhile, 27 delegates fight it out in the Talent Competition to secure a spot in the semifinals. They are:

- Northern Ireland

- Vietnam

- USA

- Gibraltar 

- Albania

- Mongolia

- Ireland

- Bulgaria

- Jamaica

- Ecuador

- Scotland

- Singapore

- Cote D'Ivoire

- Norway

- England

- Kenya

- Botswana

- Chile

- Japan

- Korea

- Uruguay

- India

- Tunisia

- Mauritius

- Slovenia, and

- Indonesia



Reigning Miss World Toni-Ann Singh was last year's winner of the Talent competition. Catch the 70th Miss World final show tomorrow, December 17, 8 a.m., through the CNN Philippines network. Stay tuned.



RELATED: Tracy Maureen Perez's beauty with a purpose project selected in Miss World 2021 Top 10 shortlist


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MISS WORLD
                                                      TRACY MAUREEN PEREZ
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marian Rivera thanks 'water boy' Dingdong Dantes for Miss Universe all-out support
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marian Rivera thanks 'water boy' Dingdong Dantes for Miss Universe all-out support


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actress Marian Rivera showed her appreciation to husband Dingdong Dantes for the all-out support she received on her...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Analysis: Beatrice Luigi Gomez makes new Miss Universe record for the Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Analysis: Beatrice Luigi Gomez makes new Miss Universe record for the Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
This year's selection committee was comprised of Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere, Victoria Secret model Adriana Lima, entrepreneur...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Beatrice Luigi Gomez says she didn't expect political question in Miss Universe Q&A
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Beatrice Luigi Gomez says she didn't expect political question in Miss Universe Q&A


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez revealed that she didn’t expect that the question for her in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PBB&rsquo;s Karen Bordador bounces back
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PBB’s Karen Bordador bounces back


                              

                                                                  By Kane Errol Choa |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
After a dark chapter in her life, Karen never lost faith and believed she would be cleared of the wrong accusations. With...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Truly a great experience': Marian Rivera on judging Miss Universe 2021
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Truly a great experience': Marian Rivera on judging Miss Universe 2021


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actress Marian Rivera is honored to be part of the 70th Miss Universe, saying being one of judges is a great expe...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 James Reid back to sporting heartthrob JaDine look in new short film
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
James Reid back to sporting heartthrob JaDine look in new short film


                              

                                                                  By Marane A. Plaza |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
James Reid features in an emotive film by Johnnie Walker to celebrate the people who's always been there for him.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Succession showrunner addresses some burning questions about Season 3 finale
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Succession showrunner addresses some burning questions about Season 3 finale


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Just a few hours after HBO’s Succession Season 3 finale episode aired on Dec. 12, showrunner Jesse Armstrong had a virtual...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Squid Game&rsquo;s Wi Ha-joon channels inner funny man in new K-drama Bad and Crazy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Squid Game’s Wi Ha-joon channels inner funny man in new K-drama Bad and Crazy


                              

                                                                  By Rossane Ramos |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Action with a twist? Wi Ha-joon is trying his hand at something new in his acting career.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US dance music duo keeps party going with virtual DJ sets
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US dance music duo keeps party going with virtual DJ sets


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
American dance music duo Sofi Tukker, composed of Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern, has found a way to keep the party...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Janno Gibbs wants to become film director for the benefit of comedy genre
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Janno Gibbs wants to become film director for the benefit of comedy genre


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Comedian Janno Gibbs revealed he wants to become a movie director for the benefit of the comedy genre in the Philippine movie...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with