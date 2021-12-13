'Be an example for women around the world': Adriana Lima advises Miss Universe 2021 winner

MANILA, Philippines — International model and Adriana Lima had an advice for the Miss Universe 2021 queen.

During the presentation of the judges, returning host Steve Harvey asked judge Adriana what’s her advice for winner of the 70th edition of the pageant.

Adriana said that being the Miss Universe is a big responsibility so the winner needs to be an example for all the women of the world.

“So she's going to be an example for women around the world. So it's a big responsibility,” Adriana said.

“Use this responsibility to do good, to spread positive vibes and represent all women around the world,” she added.

Apart from Adriana, other judges in the prestigious pageant are Filipino actress Marian Rivera, Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittinaere, entertainment host Adamari Lopez, entrepeneur-model Lori Harvey, actress Rena Sofer and Bollywood actress Urbashi Rautela.

