Marian Rivera sits alongside Adriana Lima as Miss Universe 2021 judge
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 11, 2021 | 2:42am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Marian Rivera sits alongside Adriana Lima as Miss Universe 2021 judge
Actress Marian Rivera
Screengrab from Miss Universe via Facebook 
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Marian Rivera was introduced at the 70th Miss Universe preliminary competition held in Israel earlier today.



Marian was seated alongside supermodel and former Victoria's Secret Angel Adriana Lima, who is also part of the judging committee. 



Hosts Carson Kressley and Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Mesa introduced Marian as an award-winning actress, TV host, and the most followed Filipino celebrity on Facebook.



“This award winning actress and host is the Philippines most follow celebrity on Facebook let's give her like and follow to Marian Rivera,” Andrea introduced Marian. 



 






 



Apart from Marian and Adriana, other judges in the prestigious pageant are Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittinaere, entertainment host Adamari Lopez, entrepeneur-model Lori Harvey, actress Rena Sofer and Bollywood actress Urbashi Rautela.



RELATED: Marian Rivera brings Dingdong Dantes, own glam team to Miss Universe 2021

 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

