Marian Rivera sits alongside Adriana Lima as Miss Universe 2021 judge

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Marian Rivera was introduced at the 70th Miss Universe preliminary competition held in Israel earlier today.

Marian was seated alongside supermodel and former Victoria's Secret Angel Adriana Lima, who is also part of the judging committee.

Hosts Carson Kressley and Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Mesa introduced Marian as an award-winning actress, TV host, and the most followed Filipino celebrity on Facebook.

“This award winning actress and host is the Philippines most follow celebrity on Facebook let's give her like and follow to Marian Rivera,” Andrea introduced Marian.

Actress Marian Rivera is introduced as one of the judges for the preliminary competition. #MissUniverse2021 #MissUniverse



????: Facebook/Miss Universe, screenshot



Follow updates on Miss Universe 2021 on our live blog: https://t.co/0TnagWlDER pic.twitter.com/K5oSwJeyGU — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) December 10, 2021

Apart from Marian and Adriana, other judges in the prestigious pageant are Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittinaere, entertainment host Adamari Lopez, entrepeneur-model Lori Harvey, actress Rena Sofer and Bollywood actress Urbashi Rautela.

RELATED: Marian Rivera brings Dingdong Dantes, own glam team to Miss Universe 2021

