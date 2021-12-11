Wish Ko Lang puts Kim Domingoâ€™s acting to the test

Wish Ko Lang puts Kim Domingo’s acting to the test

Kim stars in Lihim Ng Punerarya, one of the four stories of Pasko ng Pag- Asa: The Wish Ko Lang! Christmas Specials, which will begin airing today, Dec. 11, at 4 p.m.

Kim Domingo said she was happy to have worked with Lotlot de Leon, but at the same time, she felt butterflies in her stomach acting alongside the veteran actress in GMA News and Public Affairs’ Wish Ko Lang! show.

Kim plays the lead character in Lihim Ng Punerarya, one of the four heartwarming stories of Pasko ng Pag-Asa: The Wish Ko Lang! Christmas Specials, which will begin airing today, Dec. 11, at 4 p.m.

During the virtual interview last Dec. 8, Kim told The STAR about having mixed feelings while taping a heavy scene with Lotlot.

“I’m happy to have been given another opportunity to portray a character in Wish Ko Lang but I also felt the pressure knowing that my co-stars are both veterans — Miss Lotlot de Leon and Luis Alandy. The pressure doubled, especially in my and Miss Lotlot’s scene because it was a heavy drama na talagang heart-to-heart between mother and daughter,” she said. The heart-wrenching moment put her acting to the test “kaya talagang binigay ko ‘yung best ko,” she added.

Having prepared herself before the scheduled taping did her a lot of good. “It has always been a habit of mine that every time I do a project, I make sure to read the script in advance, so I can study my character. Kumbaga, ayoko yung tipong nangangapa ‘pag nasa set na.”

Kim was amazed at how Lotlot played her role. “Actually, she had solo scenes and I really watched her na alam mo yung parang nakatulala lang ako kasi sobrang na-amaze ako. Sa mata pa lang, grabe na. That’s why I am also thankful for having worked with her.”

The Wish Ko Lang episode also served as Kim’s return to acting after her temporary absence in front of the cameras due to the pandemic. She said it was her decision not to accept acting assignments during the height of the lockdowns. She would connect to her followers only through her social media.

It was three months ago when Kim posted on her Instagram that she tested positive for COVID-19. “Ito pa lang yung pag-babalik ko sa TV kaya very happy rin ako na mabigyan ng ganitong klaseng role. Na-miss ko rin yung pag-arte lalo na parang umiikot ka lang sa bahay when I had COVID. So, it’s about time to go back (to acting) and start anew.”

By that she means, she is now aiming to do more heavy drama roles. It was several years ago when she decided to stop accepting sexy roles.

Later on, Kim observed that it resulted in a lesser number of followers. “Well, I didn’t say that I’m completely closing my doors to that kind of role na pagpapa-sexy,” said she. “It would still depend on the project kasi dati laban lang, sige lang. I cannot do that anymore. What I like is to really show what else I can do.”

“Maraming nawala (followers) sa social media but it’s fine with me as long as I am happy with the roles that I’m playing. Ang importante ay kung saan masaya ang puso ko,” added she.

Given the show’s title, Kim was also asked about her personal wish at this time. Her reply was: “Wish ko na mabigyan ako ng sariling project na talaga yung launching because I’ve been with GMA since 2015. But I’m thankful that I was given so many beautiful projects, but I’m really hoping to be offered a type (of role) that will showcase what more I can do aside from being sexy. ‘Yun sana mabigyan ng chance.”