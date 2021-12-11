
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Wish Ko Lang puts Kim Domingo’s acting to the test
                        

                           
Bot  Glorioso - The Philippine Star
December 11, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Wish Ko Lang puts Kim Domingoâ€™s acting to the test
Kim stars in Lihim Ng Punerarya, one of the four stories of Pasko ng Pag- Asa: The Wish Ko Lang! Christmas Specials, which will begin airing today, Dec. 11, at 4 p.m.
STAR /  File
                        

                        
Kim Domingo said she was happy to have worked with Lotlot de Leon, but at the same time, she felt butterflies in her stomach acting alongside the veteran actress in GMA News and Public Affairs’ Wish Ko Lang! show.



Kim plays the lead character in Lihim Ng Punerarya, one of the four heartwarming stories of Pasko ng Pag-Asa: The Wish Ko Lang! Christmas Specials, which will begin airing today, Dec. 11, at 4 p.m.



During the virtual interview last Dec. 8, Kim told The STAR about having mixed feelings while taping a heavy scene with Lotlot.



“I’m happy to have been given another opportunity to portray a character in Wish Ko Lang but I also felt the pressure knowing that my co-stars are both veterans — Miss Lotlot de Leon and Luis Alandy. The pressure doubled, especially in my and Miss Lotlot’s scene because it was a heavy drama na talagang heart-to-heart between mother and daughter,” she said. The heart-wrenching moment put her acting to the test “kaya talagang binigay ko ‘yung best ko,” she added.



Having prepared herself before the scheduled taping did her a lot of good. “It has always been a habit of mine that every time I do a project, I make sure to read the script in advance, so I can study my character. Kumbaga, ayoko yung tipong nangangapa ‘pag nasa set na.”



Kim was amazed at how Lotlot played her role. “Actually, she had solo scenes and I really watched her na alam mo yung parang nakatulala lang ako kasi sobrang na-amaze ako. Sa mata pa lang, grabe na. That’s why I am also thankful for having worked with her.”



The Wish Ko Lang episode also served as Kim’s return to acting after her temporary absence in front of the cameras due to the pandemic. She said it was her decision not to accept acting assignments during the height of the lockdowns. She would connect to her followers only through her social media.



It was three months ago when Kim posted on her Instagram that she tested positive for COVID-19. “Ito pa lang yung pag-babalik ko sa TV kaya very happy rin ako na mabigyan ng ganitong klaseng role. Na-miss ko rin yung pag-arte lalo na parang umiikot ka lang sa bahay when I had COVID. So, it’s about time to go back (to acting) and start anew.”



By that she means, she is now aiming to do more heavy drama roles. It was several years ago when she decided to stop accepting sexy roles.



Later on, Kim observed that it resulted in a lesser number of followers. “Well, I didn’t say that I’m completely closing my doors to that kind of role na pagpapa-sexy,” said she. “It would still depend on the project kasi dati laban lang, sige lang. I cannot do that anymore. What I like is to really show what else I can do.”



“Maraming nawala (followers) sa social media but it’s fine with me as long as I am happy with the roles that I’m playing. Ang importante ay kung saan masaya ang puso ko,” added she.



Given the show’s title, Kim was also asked about her personal wish at this time. Her reply was: “Wish ko na mabigyan ako ng sariling project na talaga yung launching because I’ve been with GMA since 2015. But I’m thankful that I was given so many beautiful projects, but I’m really hoping to be offered a type (of role) that will showcase what more I can do aside from being sexy. ‘Yun sana mabigyan ng chance.”


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      KIM DOMINGO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Abby on rekindled romance with Jomari: &lsquo;This is it for me!&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Abby on rekindled romance with Jomari: ‘This is it for me!’


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Abby Viduya didn’t expect to reconnect and rekindle her romance with teenage sweetheart Jomari Yllana.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Getting to know the man behind Netflix&rsquo;s No. 1 film of all time
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Getting to know the man behind Netflix’s No. 1 film of all time


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Rawson Marshall Thurber’s plan to make a family-friendly action film “where nobody dies” worked. Red Notice,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines' Tracy Maureen Perez in the running to win Miss World 2021 via fast track challenges
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines' Tracy Maureen Perez in the running to win Miss World 2021 via fast track challenges


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
With just a week left to the final show, the Miss World 2021 has rolled out most of its fast track challenges, the most recent...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines' Beatrice Luigi Gomez ready for Miss Universe 2021 preliminaries; here's how to vote
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines' Beatrice Luigi Gomez ready for Miss Universe 2021 preliminaries; here's how to vote


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Philstar.com learned from Bea's Aces & Queens trainers that she packed three Francis Libiran creations for the pageant...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Diego and Barbie consider each other as &lsquo;The One&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Diego and Barbie consider each other as ‘The One’


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
To set the record straight, Diego Loyzaga, on behalf of girlfriend Barbie Imperial, asserted that they are “so happy”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Gerald praises Gigi&rsquo;s performance in their first series together
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gerald praises Gigi’s performance in their first series together


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 54 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The newly-launched pairing of Gerald Anderson and Gigi de Lana is off to an interesting start with a romantic-comedy series,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Don&rsquo;t Look Up cast to all: Trust science and the experts
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Don’t Look Up cast to all: Trust science and the experts


                              

                                                                  By MJ Marfori |
                                 54 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The message of the movie is still absolutely important and it is to believe in the scientific community. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Stray Kids save the holidays in Christmas EveL
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Stray Kids save the holidays in Christmas EveL


                              

                                                                  By Arielle Pizarro |
                                 54 minutes ago                              


                                                            
After a Thunderous comeback with second full-length album, NOEASY, Stray Kids kept people on their toes for what would come...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines'&nbsp;Tracy Maureen Perez wins Miss World 2021 Head-to-Head Challenge 1st round
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines' Tracy Maureen Perez wins Miss World 2021 Head-to-Head Challenge 1st round


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tracy has to win in two more Head-to-Head Challenge rounds to qualify for the semi-finals.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIST: Miss Universe 2021 candidates, profiles
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIST: Miss Universe 2021 candidates, profiles


                              

                                                                  By Marane A. Plaza |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Here is the complete list of Miss Universe 2021 candidates.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with