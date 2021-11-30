BINI & BGYO all hyped up for first international show in Dubai

Fresh from their successful two-day One Dream: The BINI x BGYO Concert, rising P-pop stars BINI and BGYO are in for another “fun, energetic and memorable” music show live in Dubai on Dec. 3.

All pumped up, both groups can’t contain their excitement as they get ready for their first international live concert, along with other local artists, at the Trade Centre Arena in Dubai World Trade Centre.

Since this is their first time to perform in front of a foreign audience for 1MX Dubai 2021, The STAR asked how they want their performance in this once in a lifetime experience to be remembered.

“This is such a big opportunity for us and we would want this show to be remembered as something fun, enjoyable and something like one for the books because it’s not always that we get to do this,” enthused Aiah of BINI in a virtual call. “We just want to vibrate and radiate good energy and positive vibes to everyone. Since we’ve gone through a lot during the pandemic, it’s really a great chance to make people happy and put a big smile on their faces.”

The five-member boy group BGYO is composed of Gelo, Akira, JL, Mikki and Nate.

Set to celebrate on stage the girl group’s proudly Pinoy roots, Maloi chimed in, “We want to send relevant messages through our music. Gusto po naming ipakita na ini-infuse po namin yung Filipino culture through our music and makita po nila kung sino kaming BINI and kung ano po yung pinaghandaan namin for this.”

The BGYO boys are equally eager to flaunt their talents to an international audience as well. Since this is their first time to perform abroad and in front of a live audience, they want it to be so memorable to the point that concert-goers will be asking for more.

This is going to be a new experience for the emerging P-pop artists, for sure. “For the past couple of months we’ve been performing but just virtually, so it would feel different. We haven’t experienced a (live audience) yet so we can’t wait (to know) what it’s like, to feel the energy from them and to feel all the hype. Kami din, we can’t wait to give so much energy to them and give (back) all the love that they’ve been giving to us eversince,” shared Aiah.

BGYO members, on the other hand, said, “First time namin makakapag-perform out of the country and sobrang excited kami talaga na makakita ng maraming tao, (including) siyempre yung kapwa natin mga Pilipino at siyempre mga ACEs and Blooms (fan groups) na nandun sa Dubai. Hindi na kami makapaghintay na makita reaction nila dun habang nagpe-perform kaming lahat na mga artists.”

Expect more “pasabogs” and “fan-favorite” surprises from them as they put in all their hard work into this star-studded music event.

The five-member boy group BGYO said it feels “amazing” to be among the show’s featured artists and do a live concert amid the pandemic. “It’s something new because we’ve been stuck for so long, we’ve been training and sometimes, we’re getting ‘sick’ of each other (laughs). It’s nice to be outside, interact and share connections with other people. It really does keep us happy,” said BGYO.

Stacey of BINI revealed how much they’ve been waiting for this day to come. “Very excited po kami kasi matagal na talaga naming ini-imagine ‘to. Nasa training pa lang kami, kumakaway na kami sa salamin po. Sa harapan namin kasi ini-imagine talaga namin na makakasama namin yung supporters namin, yung Blooms and ACEs. Sinusulat pa talaga namin yun sa salamin na 10 million Blooms are watching kaya ngayon matutupad na siya. OMG!”

BGYO has also expressed gratitude to their supporters, who are their source of inspiration. They said it’s very touching for them to know that they have “somehow saved their lives or inspired them or lifted them up. Because it’s a big deal for us, especially for us, a new group. We’re just happy that we can send the messages of our songs to other people and make them feel alive and happy.”

This concert is just the beginning for BINI and BGYO’s international exposure. In the future, they hope to stage concerts outside of the country, especially in the United States, Japan and South Korea. They want to spread their music around the world, once it’s safe and okay to travel abroad.

Meanwhile, TikTok music star-turned-recording artist Angela Ken wants her performance for 1MX Manila 2021 to be remembered “as a sign of hope to a lot of aspiring artists.” “Even sa mga tao na nahihirapan sa buhay nila in all aspects, kasi napakaganda ng mundo kung titingnan nating lahat and all we have to do is look for the light,” she added.

For Lian Kyla, the singer-songwriter who also penned songs for BINI and BGYO, the 1MX Manila 2021 is very personal to her because this is the first time that she will be performing on a big stage. “Previously, I’ve performed in theaters and things like that. This is the first sort of global live stream event, so it’s very special and I feel very honored to be part of this amazing lineup,” she told The STAR.

ABS-CBN and TFC’s upcoming concert 1MX Dubai 2021 will be held live at the Trade Centre Arena in Dubai World Trade Centre while 1MX Manila 2021 will be streamed live worldwide (except UAE) via ktx.ph.

Completing the line for 1MX Dubai 2021 are 1MX Dubai 2021 are Bamboo, Moira dela Torre, EZ Mil, Gigi De Lana, BINI and BGYO. For 1MX Manila 2021, the artists include AC Bonifacio, Carlo Bautista, Angela, Fana, Jayda, Jeremy G, Kritiko, Lian, Nameless Kids, Sab and Trisha Denise.