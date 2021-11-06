
































































 




   







   















Entertainment
                        
Andi Eigenmann shares weight loss journey
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 6, 2021 | 2:06pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Andi Eigenmann shares weight loss journey
Andie Eigenmann
Screengrab from Andi Eigenmann IG story
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Andi Eigenmann revealed that she lost 16 kilos of weight in eight months. 



On Instagram, Andi posted her photos on IG story when she was 75 kilos with 39-inch waistline in March and now weighing 59 kilos with 29-inch waistline in November. 





Andi said that she’s been busy with homeschool and will work out again soon. 



“First progress report in agessssss! Been busy with homeschool but now that we’ve picked up a good pace, can’t wait to work out again,” she wrote.  










It will be recalled that Andi’s ex-boyfriend Albie Casino trended online recently after he said that he’s “super happy” now that Andi is “super fat.”



“I’m not going to hold my tongue so you can look good anymore. And my friends just saw her in Siargao and they said she’s super fat so that makes me super happy. I don’t know if that’s bad of me. But it brings me great joy to know she gained a lot of weight now,” he said.  



“Yeah, I don’t care. That’s the truth (laughs). Di tayo nagpla-plastikan dito. That’s the way we do it, man. Hindi tayo nakikipagplastikan dito. That’s the last thing we’re going to do,” he added.  


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

