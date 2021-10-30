Derek Ramsay calls out tabloid over report that Elias isn't using John Lloyd's surname

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Derek Ramsay called out tabloid Bulgar for publishing a fake news about their wedding invitation.

In his private Instagram account, Derek said that they will take legal action.

“The ultimate bearer of fake news. We will definitely take legal action on this! Don't ever attack my family," he said.

Bulgar recently published an article, saying that Ellen didn’t allow the use of John Lloyd Cruz's surname to their son Elias. An invitation to Derek and Ellen’s wedding recently circulated on social media. Elias, however, did not bear John Lloyd’s surname.

"Buking sa wedding invitation… ELLEN, 'DI IPINAGAMIT SA ANAK ANG APELYIDO NI JOHN LLOYD," Bulgar reported.

Derek’s lawyer, Joji Alonso, commented on the Facebook post of Bulgar and showed the real invitation that Elias is using Cruz as surname.

"BULGAR, Nitz Miralles, just because someone posts a photo showing part of the wedding invitation doesn't mean that Elias' family name is not Cruz. Please be more circumspect in making a conclusion," the lawyer said.

