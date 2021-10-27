WATCH: Jollibee’s short film tribute to Hidilyn Diaz tugs at the heart, inspires Filipinos

MANILA, Philippines — Since its inception in 1896, the modern Olympic Games has been the bastion of unity among nations, made more symbolic by the iconic interlaced multi-color rings.

Beyond the lighting of the torch and the huge fanfare, the Olympics is made possible by the meeting of athletes, all at the height of health, physical fitness and prowess, representing their countries in hopes of glory and of honoring important traditions.

Needless to say, it is not an easy thing to be part of this international sporting event, from the grueling process of strict qualifications to competing in every sport. Harder still is managing to secure a win, let alone the coveted gold. And yet we got it—our very own Hidilyn Diaz won it for Filipinos.

It took many years—all 97 of it—but it was worth the wait. That is why when she finally took it home, the Zamboanga-born weightlifting Olympic champ was feted with grandiose celebrations and handsome gifts, all of which well-deserved.

Photo Release Jollibee and Hidilyn behind the scenes of the making of the Kwentong Jollibee short film

Following her historic win, Jollibee has recently revealed Hidilyn as their newest brand endorser.

To commemorate this milestone between two Filipino prides, a short film was produced—the first-ever Kwentong Jollibee based on an inspiring true story of a well-known personality. It highlights the gold medalist’s Olympic journey, including the trials and tribulations, all leading up to what she has achieved today and what this means for all Filipinos.

‘Lakas at puso’

Entitled “Ginto: A Hidilyn Diaz Kwentong Jollibee Special,” the Pepe Diokno-directed short film puts a spotlight on some of Hidilyn’s struggles during her formative years as an aspiring weightlifter.

There were issues of body image and criticism as well as a string of defeats from early attempts. She also had to struggle with homesickness during training in Kuala Lumpur.

Photo Releae HIdilyn holds up the framed original poster for the Kwentong Jollibee short film

In between scenes, she asks, “Para saan nga ba ang lahat ng iyong pinaghirapan?”

From here on, the film picks up on a powerful note, driving home the message of hope, holding on to one’s dreams, and keeping one’s eyes on the prize. Its inspiring take in overcoming hardships through strength, resilience and dedication is an important one for Filipinos, especially in these trying times.

“We wanted to pay tribute not just to Hidilyn’s victory, but to her strength, heart and resilience, which truly brought joy and uplifted the nation,” Arline Adeva, Jollibee Philippines assistant vice president and head of Brand PR, Engagement and Digital Marketing, shared in a virtual event held for members of the media last October 14.

“We thought it fitting to produce her own Kwentong Jollibee, not just to thank her for her feat but to somehow share her story so that we Filipinos can continue to be inspired by what she has achieved,” she continued.

Photo Release Jollibee Philippines President Ferns Yu, Jr. together with Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz

Host Gretchen Fullido asked the teary-eyed Hidilyn what she thought of the film, having watched it for the first time.

“Masaya at thankful ako sa Jollibee. Sana ma-inspire at mabigyan ng saya ang bawat Pinoy na manonood nito,” she said.

What’s more, Jollibee also surprised the winning athlete with a special presentation—a collection of video dedications from her beloved family, friends and even her idol Maja Salvador. On top of this, Jollibee also handed over a framed official poster of the Kwentong Jollibee Special.

Photo Release Jollibee raises the arm of Olympic champion Hidilyn Diaz

“I feel honored to be a part of the Jollibee family kasi nga Jollibee, Pinoy yan. Habang lumalaki ako, andyan na yung Jollibee tapos ngayon kasama ang buhay ko sa Kwentong Jollibee. Malaking bagay yun sa akin,” Hidilyn said.

“Masaya ako na ang kwento ko ay makakapagbigay ng inspirasyon sa bawat Pilipino lalong-lalo na ngayong pandemya,” she ended.

For more information, following Jollibee’s official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/JollibeePhilippines and subscribe to Jollibee Studios’s official YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/jollibeestudios.