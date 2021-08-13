




































































 




   







   















Ghost Month: Alessandra de Rossi OKs ghosting, says Piolo is 'ghosting in the flesh'

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - August 13, 2021 - 8:10pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Alessandra de Rossi joked that Piolo Pascual is the real definition of “ghosting.” 



In the latest episode of Philstar.com's Lifestyle and Entertainment show “Slam Book,” Piolo and Alessandra were asked what they think about ghosting. 



“That’s him, in the flesh. Ghosting in the flesh is Papa P,” Alessandra joked while Piolo laughed. 



Alessandra added that her perception about ghosting depends on the person one is in a relationship with. She said that it’s rude if you ghost someone you’re in a relationship with but it’s okay if you met a “psycho.” 



“It depends on who you’re ghosting. If you’re ghosting someone you’re in a relationship with, that’s bad. Pero kung psycho then na-meet mo, i-ghost mo na siya, ‘I’m not feeling well, I’m in hospital etc.,’ she advised. 



RELATEDPiolo Pascual reveals Alessandra de Rossi hospitalized after 'My Amanda' Day 1 shoot



'It’s my baby': Alessandra de Rossi on directorial debut, directing Piolo Pascual


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

