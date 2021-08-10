




































































 




   







   















Piolo Pascual reveals Alessandra de Rossi hospitalized after 'My Amanda' Day 1 shoot

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - August 10, 2021 - 6:38pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — AIf Alessandra de Rossi would have her way, she wishes to no longer act in her directorial movies in the future.



In the latest episode of Philstar.com's Lifestyle & Entertainment show “Slam Book,” Alessandra said she wouldn’t want it anymore. 



“I don’t really care about Papa P," she joked. 



“Pero directing a movie starring myself, ayoko na ulitin 'yon. Don't even go there. I wouldn't want it any other way,” she added. 



 










 



Alessandra starred in her directorial debut “My Amanda” with Piolo Pascual. The movie became trending on Netflix and received positive responses on different social media sites.   



Alessandra, however, vowed not to star in her own directorial movies in the future. 



“Siguro in another film, if I'm acting on it, I won't direct na. Maybe this is my first and last role,’ she said. 



Piolo, during the interview, explained that Alex, as she is fondly called, might have felt that way after she was hospitalized a day after starting shooting "My Amanda" because of too much stress.



Watch Alessandra and Piolo's full interview on "Slam Book," August 13, 6 p.m., only on Philstar.com and Philstar News Facebook and YouTube.



RELATED: 'It's my baby': Alessandra de Rossi on directorial debut, directing Piolo Pascual 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

