Angel Locsin shares touching details of wedding with Neil Arce

MANILA, Philippines — Angel Locsin is still in wedded bliss days after marrying long-time beau, film producer Neil Arce.

After their announcement on their YouTube vlog and respective Instagram (IG) accounts over the weekend about tying the knot, Angel's IG is flooded with behind-the-scenes of their civil wedding. It included a photo of her best friend Dimples Romana crying and of her sweet moment with her father.

Her latest is the one with her father which she captioned with "You'll always be my number one man."

Her posts with Dimples is a gallery of her good friend's reaction. It also came with an anecdote on how she got Dimples to be a witness for her and Neil's wedding.

Angel revealed that she sent Dimples a message asking her to be a witness. When Dimples asked her what to wear, she told her jeans will do. Angel even told Dimples that she can even wear slippers if she wanted to. Dimples admonished Angel, implying she can't wear those in front of the mayor.

"Excuse me... are you the mother?" began Angel's post about Dimples crying. At the end of the caption, she wrote how much she values Dimples, whom she has been friends with for over a decade. She also thanked her for taking the videos because she wasn't able to even think about recording her civil wedding.





"Let's protect Dimples Romana at all cost. Mahal na mahal ko yan," said Angel.

Neil and Angel confirmed their relationship in February 2018. They got engaged in 2019.