




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Angel Locsin shares touching details of wedding with Neil Arce
Angel Locsin and her dad at her civil wedding with Neil Arce
Nice Print Photo via Angel Locsin's Instagram account

                     

                        

                           
Angel Locsin shares touching details of wedding with Neil Arce

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - August 9, 2021 - 6:13pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Angel Locsin is still in wedded bliss days after marrying long-time beau, film producer Neil Arce.



After their announcement on their YouTube vlog and respective Instagram (IG) accounts over the weekend about tying the knot, Angel's IG is flooded with behind-the-scenes of their civil wedding. It included a photo of her best friend Dimples Romana crying and of her sweet moment with her father.



Her latest is the one with her father which she captioned with "You'll always be my number one man."



Her posts with Dimples is a gallery of her good friend's reaction. It also came with an anecdote on how she got Dimples to be a witness for her and Neil's wedding.



 










 



Angel revealed that she sent Dimples a message asking her to be a witness. When Dimples asked her what to wear, she told her jeans will do. Angel even told Dimples that she can even wear slippers if she wanted to. Dimples admonished Angel, implying she can't wear those in front of the mayor.



"Excuse me... are you the mother?" began Angel's post about Dimples crying. At the end of the caption, she wrote how much she values Dimples, whom she has been friends with for over a decade. She also thanked her for taking the videos because she wasn't able to even think about recording her civil wedding.





 










 



"Let's protect Dimples Romana at all cost. Mahal na mahal ko yan," said Angel.



 



WATCH: Dimples Romana shares funny trivia in 'Slam Book' interview






 



Related: Dimples Romana shares tips to achieve goals despite pandemic



Neil and Angel confirmed their relationship in February 2018. They got engaged in 2019.



 










 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ANGEL LOCSIN
                                                      DIMPLES ROMANA
                                                      NEIL ARCE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Clash of the Projects: Project Nightfall slams Cacao Project founder over Nas Daily issue
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Clash of the Projects: Project Nightfall slams Cacao Project founder over Nas Daily issue


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Agon Hare or more popularly known as Project Nightfall released a video today that talked about his recollection on the 2019...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kisses Delavin tops Miss Universe PH headshot challenge, Maureen in 3rd
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kisses Delavin tops Miss Universe PH headshot challenge, Maureen in 3rd


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
Kirsten Danielle "Kisses" Delavin topped the Miss Universe Philippines' headshot challenge, the first hurdle of the comp...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gretchen Fullido bares why Kim Atienza went viral for laughing on 'TV Patrol'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gretchen Fullido bares why Kim Atienza went viral for laughing on 'TV Patrol'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya weatherman Kim Atienza went viral online after his "TV Patrol" report yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 More do’s and don’ts during the ghost month
                              


                              

                                                                  By Pat-P Daza |
                                 August 9, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Yesterday, Aug. 8, was the start of the ghost month and it will last till Sept. 6 this year. Aug. 22 is the feast day of the ghost month and this is the day we must offer prayers for our dearly departed and all those...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'I&rsquo;m home!': Sharon Cuneta returns from US, asks for prayers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'I’m home!': Sharon Cuneta returns from US, asks for prayers


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
Actress Sharon Cuneta has returned to the country after her two-month vacation in the US. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Pinay show producer brings Arnel, Bamboo together for US concert
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pinay show producer brings Arnel, Bamboo together for US concert


                              

                                                                  By Bot Glorioso |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Spotlight Media Entertainment top honcho Pen “Miss M” de Leon Manahan announced that Arnel Pineda and Bamboo are...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cassy Legaspi surpasses &lsquo;baptism of fire&rsquo; in acting
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cassy Legaspi surpasses ‘baptism of fire’ in acting


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
After her first teleserye acting experience in First Yaya, Cassy Legaspi seems good and ready for the next one. It’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Joanna Ampil wows as Bloody Mary
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Joanna Ampil wows as Bloody Mary


                              

                                                                  By Baby A. Gil |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Filipino actress Joanna Ampil is used to getting rave reviews. After all, it was producer Sir Cameron MacKintosh himself who...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The CompanY&rsquo;s Moy Ortiz shares songwriting secrets
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
The CompanY’s Moy Ortiz shares songwriting secrets


                              

                                                                  By Leah C. Salterio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Call him an accidental songwriter, a tag he certainly will not mind. Before he started writing more than 400 songs to date,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Are wedding bells ringing for KimJe?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Are wedding bells ringing for KimJe?


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
On-and-off-screen couple Kim Molina and Jerald Napoles found themselves on the hot seat anew when asked if they have plans...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with