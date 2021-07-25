NiÃ±a NiÃ±o helps Noel Comia Jr. grow as an actor






































































 




   







   















Niña Niño helps Noel Comia Jr. grow as an actor
Noel plays the lead character Niño with Maja Salvador as Niña in the TV5 inspirational series.
Niña Niño helps Noel Comia Jr. grow as an actor

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Bot Glorioso (The Philippine Star) - July 25, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
Noel Comia Jr. is very thankful for having been tapped to portray a lead role in Niña Niño, the TV5 inspirational comedy-drama series, which is now entering its second season with high viewership ratings.



“Up to now, I still can’t believe that I am the lead character in this teleserye and I am thankful for this opportunity to be working with brilliant actors, who are very supportive, aside from direk Thop (Nazareno), who always brings out the best in me,” said the 17-year-old actor, who breathes life into the character Niño, during the show’s media call held recently. “It’s so different from what I’ve been doing before.”



Niña Niño tells the story of two siblings, who turn to unimaginable ways as con-artists to make ends meet and find a way to look for their long-lost grandmother. They leave their town, Consolacion, and settle in a secluded town, Sta. Ynez, where an unforeseen event takes place and changes both Niña and Niño’s lives.



The 2017 Cinemalaya Film Festival Best Actor co-stars with Maja Salvador as Niña. He shared that the actress is a joy to work with.



“Actually, everybody is very supportive but I remember one scene with Ate Maja, where she was helping me to be in the moment.” Noel was pertaining to their heavy scene that was shown a few days ago, where Niña was telling Niño to pray and have complete trust in God.



He continued, “Yun ‘yung scene na pinipilit n’ya akong magdasal and before we started shooting the scene, we just had time alone with each other, tapos parang nag-hawak kami ng kamay and just felt the feeling of the scene na oh my God, wala na si Lola. ’Yung feeling na may sumusuporta sa ‘yo, grabe yung emosyon na mararamdaman talaga kaya ibinuhos ko po lahat when the taping began.”



People from the production team, Noel shared, felt worried when they saw him alone in a corner. “They were asking me if I was okay and I told them that I was just getting myself ready with the scene. Ate Maj truly helped me to be in the ‘zone’ at that time.”



That’s why, the young actor truly feels comfortable working on the set of Niña Niño, knowing that he is surrounded by excellent actors, who are willing to support and at the same time allow him to display his own approach to the character. “At kapag may mali ka, they point it out to you right away at ‘pag maganda naman yung ginawa mo, talagang pupurihin ka rin.”



Asked how the TV series helped him grow as an actor, Noel said, “In a lot of different ways because I’m working with talented actors and they are giving me a lot of energy to give my best. Like Ate Maja, I can really feel that she has so much energy and I learn from her even by just watching her on the monitor. Lahat nang natututunan ko, I’ll apply in future scenes and in future projects as well.”



He, too, expressed delight at the rate things are going for Niña Niño. The show is entering its second season with a wider audience reach and high ratings. The piece of good news was announced by direk Thop at the same virtual media conference.



“We’re so grateful for the support of our viewers and for this opportunity to inspire more people through our story,” the director said.



Direk Thop added that the show’s second season is a good chance to motivate a lot of people to never lose hope, especially in this time of uncertainty and “to remind them that we have the Lord to hold on to. We’re here to keep reminding you na kapit lang dahil may magandang bukas sa ating naghihintay.”



The good news about having another season came while they were in a lock-in taping in Quezon. Direk Thop said, “Sobrang nag-celebrate kami in a way because all our efforts have paid off. Nakakapagod mag-taping every day ng mainit, tapos inuulan pa. But knowing that we are being extended, it means that we are doing a good job kaya lalo kaming ginanahan to make the show more interesting.”



For the second season, televiewers can expect the return of Lilet’s character Gloria Domingo to the storyline as well as Arron Villaflor’s Brother Mark. New characters, to be portrayed by Yayo Aguila, Kat Galang and Gio Alvarez, are also set to be a part of the lives of Niña and Niño.



(Niña Niño also stars Empoy Marquez, Moi Bien, Dudz Terana, Ian Pangilinan and Rubi Ruiz. It airs weeknights at 7:15 on TV5's Todo Max Primetime block.)


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

