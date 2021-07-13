




































































 




   

   









Dua Lipa sued after posting paparazzi photo of herself
In this Sept. 14, 2018 photo, Dua Lipa performs before thousands of her Filipino fans at the Mall of Asia Arena.
Dua Lipa sued after posting paparazzi photo of herself

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 13, 2021 - 1:36pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — International pop star Dua Lipa was sued after posting a paparazzi photo of herself on Instagram. 



In a report by BBC, US documents showed that the pop star was photographed queuing at an airport in February 2019, which she later posted on her Instagram account without the photographer's consent. 



Integral Images claimed that Dua earned from the post using their photo. It is seeking $150,000 damages. 



Dua posted the said photo in her Instagram account on Feb. 9, 2019, four days after it was taken. 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)








The post is now deleted. 



"I'll be living under big fluffy hats until further notice," Dua wrote in the caption.



Dua was the latest to be sued by paparazzi after Gigi Hadid, Liam Hemsworth, Khloe Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and Jennifer Lopez.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

