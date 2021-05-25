Miss Universe 2021 preparations underway; Miss World Philippines, Binibining Pilipinas might not be held on same date

MANILA, Philippines — It's still six months to the next Miss Universe edition but countries are already agog in selecting or appointing their representatives.

This early, the Miss Universe Vietnam organization has announced that their new representative is Nguyen Huynh Kim Duyen.

This could be in response to a circulating bulletin that's reportedly from the Miss Laos national director that reads, "MUO (Miss Universe Organization) requires all countries to hold a contest or appoint a representative for the 70th Miss Universe by August 2021."

Plus, there's another circulating bulletin saying that Steve Harvey and Nathalia Carvajal will host the 70th Miss Universe pageant to held in Costa Rica. It goes further by saying that the anchor/commentators will be Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray. Well, let's wait and see what would become of the talks between Costa Rica's minister of tourism Gustavo Segura and the MUO. One problem that would be in contention is the funding for a pageant of this magnitude.

Also, on a related hosting job, there's also a circulating news, albeit unconfirmed as yet, that Miss World 2013 Megan Lynn Young-Daez will host the 70th Miss World final show at the Coca-Cola Hall in San Juan, Puerto Rico. If this transpires, it will be Megan's 7th year of hosting the annual pageant.

Another pleasant news on the rumor mill is that Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo is being allegedly invited by Victoria's Secret to be one of its angels. The rumor went on to say that the Ilongga beauty has already signed a contract with the luxe brand.

When Philstar.com reached out to Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI), the organization that holds the local pageant Binibining Pilipinas, if they are really keen into holding this year's pageant on the same day as Miss World Philippines on July 11, BPCI's representative that their "7-11" schedule is final.

Miss World Philippines, on the other hand, will probably be held on another day and will not be held on the same day as Binibining Pilipinas.

"Our final show will be held in the last week of July, in either the Smart Araneta Coloseum or the SM MoA Arena, whichever becomes approved as a safe and Covid-free sanitized venue," shared national director Arnold Vegafria in an interview with Philstar.com following last week's presentation of this year's official candidates.

RELATED: In photos: Miss World Philippines 2021 candidates, early favorites