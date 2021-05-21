




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
In photos: Miss World Philippines 2021 candidates, early favorites
Miss World Philippines National Director Arnold Vegafria (center) presents this year's candidates by batches.
Philstar.com/Earl D. C. Bracamonte

                     

                        

                           
In photos: Miss World Philippines 2021 candidates, early favorites

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Earl D.C. Bracamonte (Philstar.com) - May 21, 2021 - 3:23pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — After several screening rounds, the Miss World Philippines organization finally came with 45 aspirants who will comprise this year's batch of official candidates.



The announcement was made after a day of panel interview sessions and swimsuit pasarela at the Red Hotel Ballroom in Quezon City.



"From over a thousand applicants, the field was narrowed to 300, which was further cut to 75, and finally to the 45 official candidates. This batch has so many beauties with brains, and advocacies, too. And there are so many 'morena' beauties, as well. There were so many aspirants from different provinces and they all exerted effort to be in the screening. I'm happy that I don't need to go around the country like before. The selection process took three days to go through aspirants from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao areas.



"The Miss World Philippines pageant will be different this year. I can't go into details yet but it will be. Our final show will be held in the last week of July, in either the Smart Araneta Coloseum or the SM MoA Arena, whichever becomes approved as a safe and Covid-free sanitized venue," shared national director Arnold Vegafria.



The 45 official candidates were announced in batches of five. They are - in the order they were revealed:



    
	
  • Sade Nicha, Anna Carres de Mesa, Mary Rose Guiral, Ambriel Pascual, and Tatyana Austria;
    • 
	
  • Andrea Sulangi, Natasha Jung, Sherenade Gonzales, Ann Palmares, and Ruffa Nava;
    • 
	
  • Megan Campbell, Shannen Manzano, Donna Marie Balaoro, Divina Villanueva, and Gwen Fourniol;
    • 
	
  • Trisha Martinez, Danica Dilla, Ria Sioson, Danielle Mayo, and Mikaela Leonardo;
    • 
	
  • Mara Ruiz, Riana Pangindian, Kimberly Cimafranca, Angelica Datu Famorcan, and Shaila Rebortera;
    • 
	
  • Pauline Robles, Kyle Dorado, Dannah Joy Tempra, Lea Macapagal, and Maricollin Ramirez;
    • 
	
  • Julie Tarrayo, Asha Gutierrez, Jo-Ann Flores, Kim Babao, and Esel Pabillaran;
    • 
	
  • Janelle Lewis, Kathleen Paton, Ganiel Khrishnan, Rachel Valera, and Emanuelle Vera;
    • 
	
  • Joy Barcoma, Michelle Arceo, Samela Godin, Dindi Pajares, and Tracy Maureen Perez.
    • 










 













 











 











 











 











 











 











 











 











 











 











 











 











 











 











 











 











 











 











 











 











 











 











 











 











 











 











 











 











 











 











 











 











 











 











 











 











 











 











 











 











 











 











 











 







 



Early favorites and standouts include singer Emanuelle Vera, Dindi Pajares, Miss Millennial winner Shaira Rebortera, Tracy Maureen Perez and former Miss Manila Kathleen Paton.



Stay tuned for updates in the weeks and days leading to the final show in the last weekend of July.  —  Photos by Charvin Valdez Torne via Miss World Philippines


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MISS WORLD CROWN
                                                      MISS WORLD PHILIPPINES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pokwang offers shelter for Miss Myanmar after arrest warrant for Miss Universe 2020 national costume that won
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pokwang offers shelter for Miss Myanmar after arrest warrant for Miss Universe 2020 national costume that won


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The 69th Miss Universe competition may have been culminated but Miss Universe Myanmar 2020 Thuzar Wint Lwin is not yet ready...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Utang ko ang buhay ko sa anak ko': John Lloyd Cruz credits showbiz comeback to son Elias
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Utang ko ang buhay ko sa anak ko': John Lloyd Cruz credits showbiz comeback to son Elias


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actor John Lloyd Cruz credited his son with former partner Ellen Adarna, Elias, for his life. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Analysis: Possible reasons why Rabiya Mateo failed to advance to Miss Universe 2020 final round
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Analysis: Possible reasons why Rabiya Mateo failed to advance to Miss Universe 2020 final round


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Strange, but true. It has happened many times in the past, there's no reason why it wouldn't happen again.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pia Wurtzbach speaks up over alleged Miss Universe 2020 'cooking show'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pia Wurtzbach speaks up over alleged Miss Universe 2020 'cooking show'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach asked pageant fans to be sports and respect the decision of the judges in the recently held...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Judy Ann inspires Filipino families to cook in MAGGI Kusinaserye anthology
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Judy Ann inspires Filipino families to cook in MAGGI Kusinaserye anthology


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
In each short film, MAGGI and Judy Ann wish to showcase the role of cooking in uplifting every Filipino family’s well-being....

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Lorin Gutierrez gets honest about joining beauty pageants like mom Ruffa
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lorin Gutierrez gets honest about joining beauty pageants like mom Ruffa


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Lorin Gutierrez, eldest daughter of Ruffa Guttierrez, revealed that she has no plans of joining beauty contests just like...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 What went behind Willie Revillame, John Lloyd Cruz bonding in Puerto Galera
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
What went behind Willie Revillame, John Lloyd Cruz bonding in Puerto Galera


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso host Willie Revillame shared that he bonded with Kapamilya actor John Lloyd Cruz and asked the blockbuster actor why...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 In photos: Filipino Hollywood stars, Liza Soberano reveal characters in Netflix's 'Trese'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
In photos: Filipino Hollywood stars, Liza Soberano reveal characters in Netflix's 'Trese'


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Netflix today released the official trailer for Trese, the highly anticipated Netflix Original Anime series based on the Philippine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sharon Cuneta wants to settle in LA but Francis Pangilinan won't leave Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sharon Cuneta wants to settle in LA but Francis Pangilinan won't leave Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actress Sharon Cuneta revealed that she wanted to settle in Los Angeles, California but her husband Sen. Francis...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Zack Snyder &lsquo;revolutionizes&rsquo; zombie genre in Army of the Dead
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Zack Snyder ‘revolutionizes’ zombie genre in Army of the Dead


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Zack Snyder has declared his zombie-heist film Army of the Dead as his most satisfying cinematic experience.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with