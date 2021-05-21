In photos: Miss World Philippines 2021 candidates, early favorites

MANILA, Philippines — After several screening rounds, the Miss World Philippines organization finally came with 45 aspirants who will comprise this year's batch of official candidates.

The announcement was made after a day of panel interview sessions and swimsuit pasarela at the Red Hotel Ballroom in Quezon City.

"From over a thousand applicants, the field was narrowed to 300, which was further cut to 75, and finally to the 45 official candidates. This batch has so many beauties with brains, and advocacies, too. And there are so many 'morena' beauties, as well. There were so many aspirants from different provinces and they all exerted effort to be in the screening. I'm happy that I don't need to go around the country like before. The selection process took three days to go through aspirants from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao areas.

"The Miss World Philippines pageant will be different this year. I can't go into details yet but it will be. Our final show will be held in the last week of July, in either the Smart Araneta Coloseum or the SM MoA Arena, whichever becomes approved as a safe and Covid-free sanitized venue," shared national director Arnold Vegafria.

The 45 official candidates were announced in batches of five. They are - in the order they were revealed:

Sade Nicha, Anna Carres de Mesa, Mary Rose Guiral, Ambriel Pascual, and Tatyana Austria;

Andrea Sulangi, Natasha Jung, Sherenade Gonzales, Ann Palmares, and Ruffa Nava;

Megan Campbell, Shannen Manzano, Donna Marie Balaoro, Divina Villanueva, and Gwen Fourniol;

Trisha Martinez, Danica Dilla, Ria Sioson, Danielle Mayo, and Mikaela Leonardo;

Mara Ruiz, Riana Pangindian, Kimberly Cimafranca, Angelica Datu Famorcan, and Shaila Rebortera;

Pauline Robles, Kyle Dorado, Dannah Joy Tempra, Lea Macapagal, and Maricollin Ramirez;

Julie Tarrayo, Asha Gutierrez, Jo-Ann Flores, Kim Babao, and Esel Pabillaran;

Janelle Lewis, Kathleen Paton, Ganiel Khrishnan, Rachel Valera, and Emanuelle Vera;

Joy Barcoma, Michelle Arceo, Samela Godin, Dindi Pajares, and Tracy Maureen Perez.

Early favorites and standouts include singer Emanuelle Vera, Dindi Pajares, Miss Millennial winner Shaira Rebortera, Tracy Maureen Perez and former Miss Manila Kathleen Paton.

Stay tuned for updates in the weeks and days leading to the final show in the last weekend of July. — Photos by Charvin Valdez Torne via Miss World Philippines