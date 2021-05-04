CHINESE NEW YEAR
'He's a real boy': James Yap breaks silence on Bimby's sexual orientation
PBA player James Yap and his son Bimby
James Yap via Instagram

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 4, 2021 - 1:34pm

MANILA, Philippines — Basketball star James Yap broke his silence on the sexual orientation of his son with Kris Aquino, Bimby. 

In Dolly Anne Carvajal’s recent Inquirer column, James said that his son is not gay. 

“I’ve been quiet about the issue that Bimby is supposedly gay. Because I know for sure that he is not gay. I don’t believe in gossip,” James said in Ilonggo. 

The Rain or Shine point guard said he knew that his son is a real boy because he was with him until he turned seven years old. 

 

 

“I was with Bimby till he turned 7, that’s why I know he’s a real boy. Because even when a kid is still young, it’s already obvious if he’s gay. Naintindihan ko si Kris. S’yempre Bimby grew up with her, so of course she reacted to the issue,” James said. 

Dolly Anne, mother of actor and TV host IC Mendoza, supported James' statement. 

“Since I have a gay son, IC Mendoza, I get ‘migo’ James’ drift. Long before IC 'came out' to me, I already knew he was gay. That’s what a parent’s gut feeling can do,” she said. 

Bimby said recently that he’s not gay. 

In a video released on Kris’ Facebook page, the “Queen of All Media” asked her son “How do you feel, honestly, when you read those comments and they say you’re gay?”

“Wala, I don’t really feel anything. If you think I’m gay, alright. But you do realize that the gay community sa Philippines is a strong community. And you do realize that I’m 14,” Bimby answered. 

“I know what I am. I’m straight as an arrow,” he added.

RELATED: 'I’m straight as an arrow': Kris Aquino's son Bimby sets the record straight on sexual orientation

Philstar
