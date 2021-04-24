'Iâ€™m straight as an arrow': Kris Aquino's son Bimby sets the record straight on sexual orientation

CHINESE NEW YEAR
'I'm straight as an arrow': Kris Aquino's son Bimby sets the record straight on sexual orientation
'I’m straight as an arrow': Kris Aquino's son Bimby sets the record straight on sexual orientation

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 24, 2021 - 9:36am

MANILA, Philippines — Kris Aquino’s son Bimby set the record straight on his sexual orientation.

In a video released on Friday on Kris’ Facebook page, the “Queen of All Media” asked her son “How do you feel, honestly, when you read those comments and they say you’re gay?”

“Wala, I don’t really feel anything. If you think I’m gay, alright. But you do realize that the gay community sa Philippines is a strong community. And you do realize that I’m 14,” Bimby answered. 

“I know what I am. I’m straight as an arrow,” he added.

“Are you sure?” Kris further asked.

“Yes,” Bimby answered.

Kris told her son that she will accept him no matter what his gender orientation is. 

“I want to bring this out also. Whatever you are, I’ll accept. I really don’t care, honestly. Whatever you choose to be, it will be fine with me for as long as you excel. Whatever you’re going to be, you better be the best at the profession you choose,” Kris said. 

Bimby reiterated that he’s straight and he likes women. 

“Here, I’ll set the record straight. I’m straight. I like women. I don’t like boys,” he said. 

Kris then told him, “You know, Bimb, whatever you choose to be, it’s none of their business." 

The son of PBA star James Yap said everyone is entitled to their opinion but they should know how to respect people. 

“They’re entitled to their opinion on what they think about me, just as long as you don’t attack me. If you say, ‘I think Bimb is gay,’ I’ll respect that. I’ll say, ‘No, I’m not gay.’ But if you say, ‘Beki si Bimb, kadiri!’ That’s wrong,” he said. 

“As long as you debate with someone at may respeto ka sa tao, okay lang, sure. If you have different opinions, okay lang ‘yan, sure,” he added. 

At the end of the conversation, Kris told her son that she’s proud of him. 

“I’m proud of you. Please remember, honey — I’ve learned na when people have been cruel, the best answer is to be kind, because God sees everything, and God plays fair. We should set that example. You and I are still standing. When everybody has tried to beat us up and kick us and make us suffer, you and I are still here. And we are blessed,” she said. 

