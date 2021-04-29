Celebrities back Bimby after 'straight as arrow' interview with Kris Aquino

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrities showed support for Bimby after his interview videos with his mom Kris Aquino circulated on social media.

The “Queen of All Media” recently released a video on her social media pages, showing her interviewing Bimby about his ambitions, plans and even sexual orientation.

“I know what I am. I’m straight as an arrow,” Bimby said in the video.

Actress Coleen Garcia commented on Kris’ Instagram post, saying she’s impressed at how wise and good Bimby is.

“Aww he’s grown so much since the last time we saw him! I’m so impressed by how wise and good he is,” she said.

Kapuso actor Tom Rodriguez said he’s excited to see young Bimby grow up and how well he was raised by Kris.

“Bimb! You were already such a well raised and respectful boy when I met you, but I can’t help but be proud to see the young man you’ve grown to become...I love how you take the time to formulate and articulate your own thoughts, but more than that...how you can consider viewpoints that are outside of your own experiences,” he said.

Bimby replied to Tom, using Kris' account, saying that he can’t wait to attend to Tom and Carla Abellana’s wedding.

“Hi Tito Tom it’s Bimb using mama’s phone. I just wanted to say thank you and I can’t wait to attend your wedding to tita @carlaangeline. Love both of you and thank you again,” he said.

Comedienne K Brosas said she misses both Kris and Bimby.

“Miss you both gorge! i will never forget kung gaano ka sweet lagi saken si bimb kahit saan pa kami magkita.. on and off cam.. napaka bait na bata, now teenager na din pala.. time flies.. haay! labyu!” K said.

