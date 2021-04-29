CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
Celebrities back Bimby after 'straight as arrow' interview with Kris Aquino
Kris Aquino with her son Bimby
Kris Aquino via Facebook screengrab

Celebrities back Bimby after 'straight as arrow' interview with Kris Aquino

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 29, 2021 - 1:08pm

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrities showed support for Bimby after his interview videos with his mom Kris Aquino circulated on social media.

The “Queen of All Media” recently released a video on her social media pages, showing her interviewing Bimby about his ambitions, plans and even sexual orientation. 

“I know what I am. I’m straight as an arrow,” Bimby said in the video. 

Actress Coleen Garcia commented on Kris’ Instagram post, saying she’s impressed at how wise and good Bimby is. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KRIS AQUINO (@krisaquino)

 

“Aww he’s grown so much since the last time we saw him! I’m so impressed by how wise and good he is,” she said. 

Kapuso actor Tom Rodriguez said he’s excited to see young Bimby grow up and how well he was raised by Kris. 

“Bimb! You were already such a well raised and respectful boy when I met you, but I can’t help but be proud to see the young man you’ve grown to become...I love how you take the time to formulate and articulate your own thoughts, but more than that...how you can consider viewpoints that are outside of your own experiences,” he said. 

Bimby replied to Tom, using Kris' account, saying that he can’t wait to attend to Tom and Carla Abellana’s wedding. 

“Hi Tito Tom it’s Bimb using mama’s phone. I just wanted to say thank you and I can’t wait to attend your wedding to tita @carlaangeline. Love both of you and thank you again,” he said. 

Comedienne K Brosas said she misses both Kris and Bimby. 

“Miss you both gorge! i will never forget kung gaano ka sweet lagi saken si bimb kahit saan pa kami magkita.. on and off cam.. napaka bait na bata, now teenager na din pala.. time flies.. haay! labyu!” K said. 

RELATED: 'I’m straight as an arrow': Kris Aquino's son Bimby sets the record straight on sexual orientation

BIMBY AQUNO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Mrs. World 2020 who snatched Mrs. Sri Lanka's crown resigns; sued for venue damages, too
Mrs. World 2020 who snatched Mrs. Sri Lanka's crown resigns; sued for venue damages, too
By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 22 hours ago
We've heard it, time and again, in crowning moments, before a winner is proclaimed in beauty pageants, that the master-of-ceremonies...
Entertainment
fbfb
China Rich Girlfriend? Heart Evangelista on new Hollywood movie
play
Exclusive
China Rich Girlfriend? Heart Evangelista on new Hollywood movie
By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista shared details about her upcoming Hollywood movie shot in China. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Bb. Bibingka winning Pinoy hearts in NYC
Bb. Bibingka winning Pinoy hearts in NYC
By Ricky Lo | 14 hours ago
1988 Bb. Pilipinas International Anthea Robles has created one with a ‘beauty queen’ flavor
Entertainment
fbfb
Liza Soberano clarifies 'you don't need to say sorry' defense for Angel Locsin
Liza Soberano clarifies 'you don't need to say sorry' defense for Angel Locsin
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano clarified her comment on Angel Locsin's post about saying sorry to the senior citizen who...
Entertainment
fbfb
Drama at Miss Universe 2020: Miss Canada reunites with African family after 21 years
Drama at Miss Universe 2020: Miss Canada reunites with African family after 21 years
By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 22 hours ago
There's both good and bad news with the Miss Universe 2020 candidates of late. It was reported that Canada's Nova Stevens...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
What Filipinos love watching on Netflix
What Filipinos love watching on Netflix
By Nathalie Tomada | 14 hours ago
K-dramas, YA Hollywood content, animé these are what Filipinos are loving on Netflix.
Entertainment
fbfb
Crazy about vinyl
Crazy about vinyl
By Baby A. Gil | 14 hours ago
Here is good news for all of you, music lovers who are now going crazy about vinyl.
Entertainment
fbfb
Joshua Garcia posts throwback photos to mark 7 years in showbiz; fans notice Julia Barretto not included
Joshua Garcia posts throwback photos to mark 7 years in showbiz; fans notice Julia Barretto not included
By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia celebrated his 7th year in the showbiz industry by posting throwback photos of him in social...
Entertainment
fbfb
Miss Supranational announces 2021 schedule
Miss Supranational announces 2021 schedule
By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 22 hours ago
The Miss Supranational Organization announced that it will hold the 2021 edition of its three annual pageants - Miss Supranational,...
Entertainment
fbfb
Britney Spears to appear in court for guardianship case
Britney Spears to appear in court for guardianship case
1 day ago
Britney Spears has requested to speak in court in the legal battle over her father's control of her affairs, her attorney...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with