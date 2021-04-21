CHINESE NEW YEAR
John Lloyd Cruz congratulates Derek Ramsay, Ellen Adarna for engagement
John Lloyd Cruz and Derek Ramsay in a scene in 'One More Chance'
Star Cinema via YouTube, screen grab

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 21, 2021 - 4:33pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Derek Ramsay revealed that he already met John Lloyd Cruz and John Lloyd even congratulated him for being engaged to Ellen Adarna, John Lloyd’s former girlfriend and mother of his son Elias.

In an interview with DZRH, Derek said he and John Lloyd are okay. 

"Wala naman kaming problema ni John Lloyd. Siya rin minsan ang naghahatid dito kay Elias,” Derek said.

Derek said John Lloyd always borrows Elias and he already congratulated them for the engagement. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by EA (@maria.elena.adarna)

 

“Maaga siya sumundo. Gising na ako. Nakita ko siya sa labas, lumabas naman ako para bumati. Bati din siya. Sabi niya, ‘Congratulations',” Derek said. 

Recently, Ellen said that John Lloyd is still spending time with their son Elias. 

Ellen was asked by an Instagram user if Elias still gets to spend time with his dad. 

Ellen said that John Lloyd always borrows Elias from her because their son needs his father as much as he needs her. 

“Yes he does. Hatid sundo siya ng papa niya. Si John Lloyd present father, he wants to be present, so okay lang. He needs his father as much as he needs me,” Ellen said.

RELATED: Ellen Adarna on co-parenting with John Lloyd Cruz; Derek Ramsay vows to never cheat

