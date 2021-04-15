CHINESE NEW YEAR
Ellen Adarna on co-parenting with John Lloyd Cruz; Derek Ramsay vows to never cheat
Celebrity couple Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay
Ellen Adarna via Instagram

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 15, 2021 - 1:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — Model-actress Ellen Adarna revealed that John Lloyd Cruz is still spending time with their son Elias. 

In a question and answer segment on her Instagram story, Ellen was asked by an Instagram user if Elias still gets to spend time with his dad. 

“Does baby Elias still get to spend time with his dad?” the Instagram user asked Ellen. 

“Yes he does. Hatid sundo siya ng papa niya. Si John Lloyd present father, he wants to be present, so okay lang. He needs his father as much as he needs me,” Ellen said. 

Meanwhile, an Instagram user asked Ellen “If Derek cheats on you, will you forgive and still accept him?”

“No, no, no. Gwapa ko, Day. Goodbye,” she answered. 

“No I will not cheat on her,” Derek answered back. 

In another IG story, Ellen also answered if her mom and siblings already met boyfriend Derek Ramsay.   

“Yes, Day. Before he proposed, he asked permission from my mom,” Ellen answered the Instagram user. 

