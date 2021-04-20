CHINESE NEW YEAR
'Hindi po nya binebenta ito': Sharon Cuneta thanks Judy Ann Santos for 'labor of love'
Sharon and Juday
Pilipino Star Ngayon/File

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 20, 2021 - 7:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Sharon Cuneta thanked Judy Ann Santos for taking care of her cravings while she was sick. 

In her Instagram account, Sharon posted photos of Juday’s cooking to thank her showbiz sister. 

“Hindi po nya binebenta ito. Pero ilang araw na ako pinagluluto ng kapatid kong si Juday @officialjuday para daw lumakas at gumaling ako agad!” Sharon wrote.  

“Tulad ng pinakamasarap na Chicken Curry sa mundo na gawa nya and alam nyang paborito ko. Nung isang araw naman champorado, arroz caldo, at lahat na yata ng paborito ko pinagbuhusan niya ng panahon at pagod para lang sa akin,” she added. 

 

 

Apart from cooking, Sharon also shared that Juday checked her from time to time with her condition. 

“Mayat-maya tinetext nya ako. Nung isang araw magkafacetime kami. Iba si Juday sa puso at buhay ko. Hanggang kabilang buhay magkasama at magdadamayan kami. I love you with all my heart, sis. Thank you so much for taking good care of me,” she said. 

Juday commented on Sharon's post, assuring Sharon that she will always be there for her. 

"Feel better soon my ate... Basta kumain ka lang, I’ll take care of you kahit hanggang sa pagkain lang muna... Just promise me that you will take care of yourself as well... I love you ate... I'm just here no matter what."

