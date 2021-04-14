Tim Yap shares COVID-19 jab experience

MANILA, Philippines — TV and events host Tim Yap announced that he is now vaccinated against COVID-19.

In his Instagram account, Tim posted a photo of him getting jabbed in Taguig City because he is included in the A3 category because of his hypertension.

“Got vaccinated today as I fall under the A3 category due to my hypertension,” Tim said.

He commended the Taguig local government for a well-organized process.

“It took less than an hour from the time I arrived till I got vaccinated. It was very well-organized and the people from the Taguig LGU and the DOH were extremely helpful, I never felt lost as someone was always there to guide you on the next step till you’re finally inoculated,” he said.

“Another 15-30 minutes to be observed by doctors after you’ve been injected and then you’re good to go,” he added.

The socialite encouraged the public to get vaccinated.

“I encourage you to do the same. We all need to be vaccinated to be part of the solution. Again, salute to the frontlines and the City of Taguig for doing an excellent job for the benefit of the people. Mabuhay kayo!” he said.

