Michael de Mesa receives death threat for 'Ang Probinsyano' role

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Michael de Mesa revealed that he received a real death threat because of his character in ABS-CBN's longest-running teleserye “Ang Probinsyano.”

In his Instagram account, Michael posted a screenshot of a social media user threatening him.

“Hoy manager sana mamatay kna sa probinsyano mo. Pag nakita kita sa personal. Titirahin kita sa ulo mo," the threat read.

Michael just laughed off the threat, asking his followers if he’s really that effective as an actor.

“Ganun ba ako ka effective? Bro, teleserye lang yan. Wag masyadong seryoso. Positive vibes lang. Hahaha!” he wrote.

Celebrities showed concern to the veteran actor, commenting on the post.

“Should I be worried, Mike?” Lea Salonga commented.

“Affected masyado si Kuya. LOL Ang galing mo naman kasi talaga! Ingat ka please,” Geneva Cruz wrote.

In another post, Michael said that the social media user already apologized to him.

“Guys, nag sorry na siya! Thank you for having my back. Let this be a teachable moment for all of us. To be careful of what we say to each other online and in person. Basta good vibes lang tayo!” Michael said.

“Sir michael de mesa. Psensya na po PWD po ako a dala lang po ako sa galing mong pag arte galit n galit ako saginawa ko kay sir cardo s palabas nyo po. Sori po talaga! Gusto k mag sori s inyo kahit sa harap,” the social media user said.

