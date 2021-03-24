CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
Michael de Mesa receives death threat for 'Ang Probinsyano' role
Veteran actor Michael de Mesa
Michael de Mesa via Instagram

Michael de Mesa receives death threat for 'Ang Probinsyano' role

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 24, 2021 - 7:08pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Michael de Mesa revealed that he received a real death threat because of his character in ABS-CBN's longest-running teleserye “Ang Probinsyano.”

In his Instagram account, Michael posted a screenshot of a social media user threatening him. 

“Hoy manager sana mamatay kna sa probinsyano mo. Pag nakita kita sa personal. Titirahin kita sa ulo mo," the threat read. 

Michael just laughed off the threat, asking his followers if he’s really that effective as an actor. 

 

 

“Ganun ba ako ka effective? Bro, teleserye lang yan. Wag masyadong seryoso. Positive vibes lang. Hahaha!” he wrote. 

Celebrities showed concern to the veteran actor, commenting on the post. 

“Should I be worried, Mike?” Lea Salonga commented. 

“Affected masyado si Kuya. LOL Ang galing mo naman kasi talaga! Ingat ka please,” Geneva Cruz wrote. 

In another post, Michael said that the social media user already apologized to him. 

“Guys, nag sorry na siya! Thank you for having my back. Let this be a teachable moment for all of us. To be careful of what we say to each other online and in person. Basta good vibes lang tayo!” Michael said. 

 

 

“Sir michael de mesa. Psensya na po PWD po ako a dala lang po ako sa galing mong pag arte galit n galit ako saginawa ko kay sir cardo s palabas nyo po. Sori po talaga! Gusto k mag sori s inyo kahit sa harap,” the social media user said. 

RELATED: Cardo's 'supervillains' team up. Is end near for 'Ang Probinsyano'?

ANG PROBINSYANO MICHAEL DE MESA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DILG confirms Mark Anthony Fernandez got COVID-19 jab despite not in priority list
DILG confirms Mark Anthony Fernandez got COVID-19 jab despite not in priority list
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Undersecretary for Operations Epimaco Densing III confirmed that actor...
Entertainment
fbfb
Rachel and Carlos: Ten years and counting!
Rachel and Carlos: Ten years and counting!
By Ricky Lo | 20 hours ago
Celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary on April 9 are singer/actress/entrepreneur Rachel Alejandro and her husband, Spanish...
Entertainment
fbfb
Wilma Doesnt focuses on family restaurant to survive
Wilma Doesnt focuses on family restaurant to survive
By Gil Villa | 20 hours ago
Wilma Doesnt knew that the sudden changes brought by the pandemic were no laughing matter. How thankful could she be that...
Entertainment
fbfb
Cardo's 'supervillains' team up. Is end near for 'Ang Probinsyano'?
Cardo's 'supervillains' team up. Is end near for 'Ang Probinsyano'?
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 23 hours ago
"FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" saw 103,000 peak concurrent views for its March 11 episode on Kapamilya Online Live on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s...
Entertainment
fbfb
Coco Martin, Julia Montes allegedly spotted in Boracay
Coco Martin, Julia Montes allegedly spotted in Boracay
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Eagle-eyed social media users caught rumored celebrity couple Coco Martin and Julia Montes in an airport in Boracay.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Pia Wurtzbach, beauty queens: Samantha Bernardo can win Philippines' first Miss Grand International crown
Exclusive
Pia Wurtzbach, beauty queens: Samantha Bernardo can win Philippines' first Miss Grand International crown
By Jan Milo Severo | 38 minutes ago
Beauty queens Pia Wurtzbach, Bianca Guidotti and Carla Lizardo believed that Samantha Bernardo has a strong chance of bringing...
Entertainment
fbfb
Mario Maurer camp claims Kakai Bautista damaged actor's career
Mario Maurer camp claims Kakai Bautista damaged actor's career
By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Reliable sources close to Thai actor Mario Maurer claimed that the actor lost "lots of projects" after being romantically...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Hirap pag sobrang ganda': Kakai Bautista posts following Mario Maurer camp's demand letter
'Hirap pag sobrang ganda': Kakai Bautista posts following Mario Maurer camp's demand letter
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 6 hours ago
Kapamilya comedienne Kakai Bautista posted about being beautiful after Thai actor Mario Maurer management's issued a...
Entertainment
fbfb
Mario Maurer's camp demands Kakai Bautista to stop using Thai star's name, still waiting for formal reply
Mario Maurer's camp demands Kakai Bautista to stop using Thai star's name, still waiting for formal reply
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
The management of Thai actor Mario Maurer has demanded Kakai Bautista to stop using the actor's name in her career or personal...
Entertainment
fbfb
Billy Bilyonaryo goes to Congress
Billy Bilyonaryo goes to Congress
By Nenet Galang-Pereña | 20 hours ago
From the child star Billy Bilyonaryo to the young congressman of the Fourth District of Pangasinan, Christopher “Toff”...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with