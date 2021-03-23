Cardo's 'supervillains' team up. Is end near for 'Ang Probinsyano'?

MANILA, Philippines — Will the team-up of Arturo, Lily and the Black Ops culminate in the end of the longest-running drama on TV? Will they finally succeed in claiming one of Cardo Dalisay's nine lives?

Lily (Lorna Tolentino) and Arturo (Tirso Cruz III) may have been out outsmarted anew by Cardo (Coco Martin) and Task Force Agila but they are hellbent on toppling down TV's most popular cop.

With Arturo, thinking Clarisse (Rhen Escano) died because of Cardo, and Teddy (Joel Torre) blaming Alyanna's (Yassi Pressman) death to her husband, Cardo, TV's supercop will have to deal with the threat to his life as well as keeping his emotions in check. As always, Lily will complicate things for Cardo, even hiding her unintentional killing of Clarisse to keep her alliance with Arturo.

With the supervillains teaming up and a final resolution be in the offing in time for summer?

Rumors initially said that the show was about to end in April but The STAR's Ricky Lo in early March said in his Instagram account that his sources said the show is extended until July this year, two months short of its sixth anniversary.

"FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" saw 103,000 peak concurrent views for its March 11 episode on Kapamilya Online Live on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel.

Apart from ABS-CBN's Kapamilya YouTube channel, TV5 and A2Z channels on free TV, the show is now also streaming advance episodes on WeTV iflix.

