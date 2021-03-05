CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
Gerald Anderson finally admits relationship with Julia Barretto, 'ghosting' Bea Alonzo
'Between Maybes' co-stars Julia Barretto and Gerald Anderson
The STAR/File

Gerald Anderson finally admits relationship with Julia Barretto, 'ghosting' Bea Alonzo

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 5, 2021 - 6:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson finally admitted that he and Kapamilya actress Julia Barretto are in a relationship.

In a one-on-one interview with Boy Abunda uploaded today, the host asked Gerald if Julia is the reason behind his smile.

"Yes, Tito Boy... It's a yes," Gerald revealed, ending years of speculation that the “Between Maybes” co-stars are together.

"I'm very happy,” he added.

 

 

Boy also asked Gerald the “ghosting” issue which his ex-girlfriend Bea Alonzo claimed.

“Tito Boy, I can remember that moment like kahapon lang siya nangyari. But I can’t... I don’t have the guts to put someone in a bad light because gusto ko linisin ‘yung image ko or ‘yung side ko," he said.

Gerald said that he’s guilty of “ghosting” Bea and their relationship back then when it was very rocky.

"Ganito lang po ‘yun. Ano po ba ang definition ng ghosting? Kasi ang dating sa akin is parang nasa gitna kami ng dinner tapos nag-decide ako mag-back out and ‘di magpakita kahit kailan. ‘Yun ba ang definition? Or is it walking away from a very unhealthy, toxic — not saying na siya ‘yung toxic, but being together, we were very toxic... Hindi narerespeto ‘yung explanation na binibigay mo, hindi tinatanggap. After months and months and months and months of being on the rocks and [puro] away... I mean, ‘yun lang. I’m just gonna leave it at that. Bahala na po kung paanong ano, but if ‘yun ‘yung ghosting, I’m guilty of one of those two,” he said.

Gerald and Julia starred in the 2019 movie “Between Maybes.” Since then, rumors of them romantically together circulated online. The couple remained mum on their relationship until Gerald revealed it today. — Video from The Boy Abunda Talk Channel via YouTube

GERALD ANDERSON GERALD ANDERSON AND JULIA BARRETTO JULIA BARRETTO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Angelica Panganiban almost gave up on love until she met Gregg
Angelica Panganiban almost gave up on love until she met Gregg
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
Angelica Panganiban said she initially had no plans of sharing about her new love but she realized that she is a public figure...
Entertainment
fbfb
Pres. Duterte to Willie: Keep your options open
Pres. Duterte to Willie: Keep your options open
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
In an interview last Jan. 19, eight days before he turned 60 (on Jan. 27), Funfare asked Willie Revillame if his charity work...
Entertainment
fbfb
Venezuelan star Edgar Ramirez says yes to Jennifer Garner
Venezuelan star Edgar Ramirez says yes to Jennifer Garner
By Nathalie Tomada | 19 hours ago
Venezuelan actor Edgar Ramirez just can’t say no to Jennifer Garner so he’s ventured into his first-ever comedy...
Entertainment
fbfb
From Capt. Ri to Captain America: Chris Evans is Smart&rsquo;s new Filipino-speaking endorser
From Capt. Ri to Captain America: Chris Evans is Smart’s new Filipino-speaking endorser
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
“Avengers” and “Captain America” star Chris Evans was officially unveiled as the first Hollywood A-List...
Entertainment
fbfb
Chris Evans is first Hollywood A-List Smart endorser
Chris Evans is first Hollywood A-List Smart endorser
By Ricky Lo | 19 hours ago
The clue in last Tuesday’s “blind item” about Smart’s new (and the first) Hollywood A-List brand ambassador...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Billy Crawford, Coleen Garcia almost migrate abroad after ABS-CBN shutdown
Billy Crawford, Coleen Garcia almost migrate abroad after ABS-CBN shutdown
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Kapatid host Billy Crawford revealed that he and wife Coleen Garcia thought of migrating to another country when ABS-CBN's...
Entertainment
fbfb
Francine Diaz admits she got offers from other networks
Francine Diaz admits she got offers from other networks
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 hours ago
Promising actress and one-fourth of the popular "Gold Squad" Francine Diaz admitted during last Friday's "Kapamilya Strong"...
Entertainment
fbfb
Edward Barber shares direction of his career, MayWard
Edward Barber shares direction of his career, MayWard
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 6 hours ago
Edward Barber is often seen as the quiet guy with the shy smile love team partner of Maymay Entrata.
Entertainment
fbfb
Arjo Atayde on ABS-CBN: If they sink, I sink with them
Arjo Atayde on ABS-CBN: If they sink, I sink with them
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 hours ago
Arjo Atayde displays his loyalty when he declared that he chooses to remain with ABS-CBN even amid uncertainties.
Entertainment
fbfb
Play games of trust and composure with Billy, Xian
Play games of trust and composure with Billy, Xian
By Jerry Donato | 19 hours ago
Viewers and studio players are in for games of trust and composure as Billy Crawford and Xian Lim host The Wall Philippines...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with