Gerald Anderson finally admits relationship with Julia Barretto, 'ghosting' Bea Alonzo

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson finally admitted that he and Kapamilya actress Julia Barretto are in a relationship.

In a one-on-one interview with Boy Abunda uploaded today, the host asked Gerald if Julia is the reason behind his smile.

"Yes, Tito Boy... It's a yes," Gerald revealed, ending years of speculation that the “Between Maybes” co-stars are together.

"I'm very happy,” he added.

Boy also asked Gerald the “ghosting” issue which his ex-girlfriend Bea Alonzo claimed.

“Tito Boy, I can remember that moment like kahapon lang siya nangyari. But I can’t... I don’t have the guts to put someone in a bad light because gusto ko linisin ‘yung image ko or ‘yung side ko," he said.

Gerald said that he’s guilty of “ghosting” Bea and their relationship back then when it was very rocky.

"Ganito lang po ‘yun. Ano po ba ang definition ng ghosting? Kasi ang dating sa akin is parang nasa gitna kami ng dinner tapos nag-decide ako mag-back out and ‘di magpakita kahit kailan. ‘Yun ba ang definition? Or is it walking away from a very unhealthy, toxic — not saying na siya ‘yung toxic, but being together, we were very toxic... Hindi narerespeto ‘yung explanation na binibigay mo, hindi tinatanggap. After months and months and months and months of being on the rocks and [puro] away... I mean, ‘yun lang. I’m just gonna leave it at that. Bahala na po kung paanong ano, but if ‘yun ‘yung ghosting, I’m guilty of one of those two,” he said.

Gerald and Julia starred in the 2019 movie “Between Maybes.” Since then, rumors of them romantically together circulated online. The couple remained mum on their relationship until Gerald revealed it today. — Video from The Boy Abunda Talk Channel via YouTube