KathNiel's 'House Arrest of Us' tops Netflix list barely a week after debuting
Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - February 4, 2021 - 6:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — KathNiel's box office power has reached streaming giant Netflix as Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla's latest movie series, "The House Arrest of Us," is ranked as the most watched or streamed in Netflix Philippines today.

It debuted on the streaming platform last Monday, February 1.

"The House Arrest of Us" tells the challenges of newly engaged couple Quencess (Kathryn) and Korics (Daniel). After saying "Yes," they now must make their engagement official via the Filipino tradition “pamamanhikan,” only to find their families quarantined under one roof because of a pandemic.

The romantic dramedy series also stars Ruffa Gutierrez, Herbert Bautista, Dennis Padilla, Arlene Muhlach, Gardo Versoza, Alora Sasam, Riva Quenery, Anthony Jennings and Hyubs Azarcon.

Directed by Richard Arellano, the 13-episode program had its premiere last October 2020 on ktx.ph. The series also dropped weekly new episodes on ABS-CBN’s streaming service iWantTFC.

The series is not the only KathNiel title on the popular streaming platform. In fact, when you type in "KathNiel" it will yield many of the reel-and-real life sweetheart's movies and series.

There's their participation in the horror flick "Pagpag" and the Vice Ganda starrer "Sisterakas."

If you're feeling supernatural with all the stories of vampires and werewolves fused with Filipino romance and angst, there's TV series "La Luna Sangre," the third and latest in ABS-CBN's "Lobo" franchise.

If you've been wondering how a KathNiel and a Liza Soberano third wheel story goes, "Must Be Love" is the movie for you. The movie was shot way before they were established as the box office stars that they are and way before Liza became part of another power couple, LizQuen, with boyfriend Enrique Gil.

"Crazy Beautiful You" sees an angsty Kathryn out to make "promdi" Daniel's life a little bit difficult. Outside of TV land, this has got to be Kathryn's non-candy character as she's mostly rebellious as wild child Jackie.  

"She's Dating The Gangster" starts off as an '80s campus romance between a popular boy and the usual shy, nerdy girl. There's a twist that either makes the viewers love or hate it, depending on how one becomes affected with the love story of the main characters, Kenji and Athena. The movie is based on a pop fiction book that became viral on Wattpad.

"Barcelona", "Can't Help Falling In Love" and "The Hows of Us" depict more themes that young adults face -- engagement, marriage and career.

Kathryn and Daniel were named Favorite Foreign TV Actress and Actor in the Blue Star Award – Face of the Year Awards in Vietnam in 2016 and 2018 for the popularity of their shows “Got to Believe” and “Pangako Sa’Yo,” respectively.

Their “Pangako Sa’Yo” drama series also aired in Indonesia, Peru and Dominican Republic.

