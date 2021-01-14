KOREAN WAVE
Rami Malek: Filipino actor should play Manny Pacquiao
From left: Rami Malek accepts the Actor in a Leading Role award for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California; Sen. Manny Pacquiao
AFP/Getty Images/Kevin Winter; Philstar.com/File

Rami Malek: Filipino actor should play Manny Pacquiao

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 14, 2021 - 12:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood actor Rami Malek denied that he will be playing Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao in a biography film. 

The Oscar winner said it was the first time for him to know about the rumors. 

“I can absolutely deny that. That’s fascinating. No, I will definitely not be playing Manny Pacquiao," Rami told Rappler.

“No, this is the first time I've heard it,” he added. 

The "Bohemian Rhapsody" star said that a Filipino actor should play the boxer-turned-senator. 

“I think that would be the right choice. If we've learned anything, by certain stretches, an actor can do it. But for someone of Filipino origin, it would be nice to see that person being played by somebody from that country," he said. 

