Rami Malek: Filipino actor should play Manny Pacquiao

MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood actor Rami Malek denied that he will be playing Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao in a biography film.

The Oscar winner said it was the first time for him to know about the rumors.

“I can absolutely deny that. That’s fascinating. No, I will definitely not be playing Manny Pacquiao," Rami told Rappler.

“No, this is the first time I've heard it,” he added.

The "Bohemian Rhapsody" star said that a Filipino actor should play the boxer-turned-senator.

“I think that would be the right choice. If we've learned anything, by certain stretches, an actor can do it. But for someone of Filipino origin, it would be nice to see that person being played by somebody from that country," he said.

