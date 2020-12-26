'Just felt right': Glaiza de Castro engaged to Irish boyfriend

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Glaiza de Castro is now engaged to Irish boyfriend David Rainey.

In her Instagram account, Glaiza posted photos of her with David showing her engagement ring.

“Who would’ve thought I’d say yes in freezing cold weather… it just felt right,” Glaiza captioned the post.

Celebrities such as Solenn Heusaff, Jasmin Curtis, Angelica Panganiban, Marian Rivera, Maxene Magalona, Alessandra de Rossi, Sarah Lahbati, to name a few congratulated Glaiza on her engagement.

Glaiza previously admitted that she’s experiencing challenges in keeping a long-distance relationship with David. They reunited last September to celebrate their anniversary as a couple.

Glaiza and David have been dating for two years.