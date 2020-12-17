KOREAN WAVE
WATCH: SB19 caps off 2020 as first SEA act on Billboard Top Social 50 Artists
Kata Dayanghirang (Philstar.com) - December 17, 2020 - 1:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — SB19 is proving to be the kings of P-Pop as the quintet welcomed December with awards.

The group is the first Southeast Asian act to have landed on the Billboard Top Social 50 Artists of 2020, ranking sixth after BTS, EXO, NCT127, Ariana Grande and Seventeen. Completing the list are Tomorrow x Together, ATEEZ, Blackpink and Billie Eilish.

Sejun, Josh, Stell, Justin and Ken took to Twitter to thank the fans and Billboard.  

"And of course, to our beloved A’TIN, thank you for all of the unimaginable plot twists in our life. Too grateful to have you. Stay amazing, guys," they posted.

Recently, the group was also hailed as "Facebook Superstar" at the recent Creator and Influencer Council of the Philippines (CICP) Spotlight Awards. BaiCon Infest, organized by  CICP, seeks to send an important message now that the digital world is ever growing as people continuously stay connected online: promote and advocate the responsible use of social media.

SB19 debuted in October 2018 under the Korean agency Show BT, which gave them a Korean-style idol training. In July this year, they released their debut album, “Get In The Zone."

They became viral in August 2019 with the dance video of their “Go Up” single. — Video by Deejae Dumlao, edited by Efigenio Toledo IV

