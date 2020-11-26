KOREAN WAVE
Rocco Nacino to play as Mike Enriquez in â€˜Imbestigadorâ€™ 20th year episode
From left: Actor Rocco Nacino; broadcaster Mike Enriquez
The STAR/File; GMA/Released
Rocco Nacino to play as Mike Enriquez in ‘Imbestigador’ 20th year episode
(Philstar.com) - November 26, 2020 - 2:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — On its 20th anniversary, GMA News and Public Affairs’ longest-running investigative program “Imbestigador” proudly presents the story of no less than its host, Mike Enriquez. 

Mike has been in the industry for close to 50 years, mostly as a radio talent. He has been a Kapuso for 25 years.

“Imbestigador” was born in 2000 to expose wrongdoings and hold guilty parties accountable.  

In a statement sent to Philstar.com, GMA said the program continues to achieve milestones, becoming one of GMA Public Affairs' top-rating programs.

Through the years, “Imbestigador” has become almost synonymous with one name and one man: Mike. While the “Imbestigador ng Bayan” is happy that the public service program remains on top, he refuses to take credit for its success.

“Ang Imbestigador hindi ako, ang Imbestigador ay kung ano ang ginagawa ng programa,” the GMA News pillar and award-winning broadcast journalist pointed out.

He would rather give the credit to the viewers whose continued support to the show propelled Imbestigador to be one of the most trusted public service programs in the country today.

“Hindi naman papayag ang GMA na tumagal ang isang programa tulad ng ‘Imbestigador’ ng maraming taon—dalawang  dekada—nang  alam nilang hindi  nakakatulong e. Ang programa sa telebisyon at sa radyo, hindi nagiging matagumpay kung hindi nakakatulong, kung hindi nagugustuhan, hindi ng  mga amo rito, kung hindi nung mga nakikinig  at nanunuod. Sila ang nagdedesisyon kung tatagal kayo o hindi, at hindi yung management. At sa tingin ng mga tao, sa pagtanggap ng mga tao, ang ‘Imbestigador’ ay may naitutulong sa buhay nila, kaya hanggang ngayon nandito pa ang ‘Imbestigador’.”

Unknown to many, Mike is an accidental media personality who had no wish or intention to become a radio or television talent. But it seems destiny had other plans for him as he later went on to become one of the most popular and accomplished broadcast journalists in the country. 

In this special, Mike shares the highlights of his personal and professional life and how he has become a success story in the field of broadcasting.

For this one-off special episode, actor Rocco Nacino portrays Mike and will be supported by award-winning and seasoned artists Gina Alajar and Nonie Buencamino.

The special episode, “Mr. Imbestigador ng Bayan,” an Imbestigador 20th Anniversary Special, airs this Saturday (November 28), 4:45 p.m., after “Wish Ko Lang.” 

