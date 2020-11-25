'Walang iyakan!': Imelda Schweighart threatens to sue bashers over 'I hate K-pop' remark

MANILA, Philippines — Former Miss Earth Philippines 2016 Imelda Schweighart warned bashers that she will take legal action against them.

In her Instagram account, Imelda said she’s willing to spend much to sue her bashers.

Imelda Schweighart via Instagram Screenshots of Imelda's Instagram posts

“Don’t wait till your names are in court for your words. I swear to God you have crossed the line and you will go to jail. Know who you’re dealing with and how much money I’m willing to burn from my anger,” Imelda wrote.

“You wanna take it out on me? Read about Cybercrime Law and the bail. I see you all. Yung gigil ko walang atrasahan ha. Magtawag na kayo ng magulang. Walang iyakan!” she added.

In another Instagram story, Imelda said she is already consulting her lawyer regarding the legal action she will take against every single basher sending her hurtful messages.

“I have been listing names after consulting my lawyer. I’m filing a case against every single person who has been messaging me under RA 10175 Cybercrime Law for Online Harassment, Invasion of Privacy, and Defamation of Character,” she said.

“I’ll give you all one day to remove your words, till I really get on with this. You are all getting on my nerves. Don’t get me mad, I’m a nice person but not so nice when mad. These kpop fans are fxxxxng sadists, man,” she added.

Imelda found herself in the receiving end of criticism online after she said that she hates K-pop and Filipinos are losing their identity for trying to be like Koreans.

“I hate K-pop. Filipinos are losing their identity trying to be like Koreans. Konting pride, please? Di hamak na mas magaling namang mag-English mga Pinoy kesa Korean. Kala ko ba Chinese nananakop? I think we’re getting it wrong. Lagi na lang tayong sinasakop,” she said in a Facebook post last Monday.

According to the singer-model, she was unable to access her Facebook account after the post.

Schweighart famously stepped down as Miss Earth Philippines 2016 following controversial remarks versus Miss Earth 2016 winner Katherine Espin of Ecuador and after making headlines for comparing Pres. Rodrigo Duterte to Adolf Hitler.

