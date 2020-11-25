KOREAN WAVE
While Imelda Schweighart hates K-pop, Leni Robredo thanks K-pop fans
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 25, 2020 - 11:59am

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo thanked K-pop fans who brought donations for the typhoon victims in the Office of the Vice President.

In her Twitter account, Robredo said she was touched by the Filipino fans of Bang Yedam of Treasure and the Blinks of Blackpink.

 

 

“Super touching that these K-pop fans are doing their share through our office's relief efforts for typhoon victims,” she wrote.

“Thank you very much @YedamStarIntl (supporters of Bang Yedam of TREASURE) and @filoblinksph (fans of Blackpink) for your generosity,” Robredo added.

Robredo led her office's relief operations throughout Luzon to aid the victims of Typhoons Rolly and Ulysses.

Apart from local K-pop fans, Robredo also received donations from celebrities such as Bea Alonzo.

Robredo's post came a day before beauty queen-turned-singer Imelda Schweighart posted on Facebook:  “I hate K-pop," which made her a trending Twitter topic and causing a stir among K-pop fans.

In her post, the former Miss Earth Philippines 2016 claimed that "Filipinos are losing their identity trying to be like Koreans. Konting pride, please?”

“Di hamak na mas magaling namang mag-English mga Pinoy kesa Korean. Kala ko ba Chinese nananakop? I think we’re getting it wrong. Lagi na lang tayong sinasakop," she added.

In a reply to an Internet user, the Filipino-German model alleged that K-pop stars “sell” insecurity and not self-love.

“Haven’t you seen the oppression and slavery on Korean artists? The processes and suffering for entertainment. I’m not sure if anyone can identify to them but if anyone could, it’s imagining what you could look like after heavy plastic surgery. It’s altering the children’s minds to alter how they look…and it’s carving the next generation’s minds…Insecurity is what they sell. They are not promoting self-love,” she said.

“I want to see us carve our own lane, promote self-love, acceptance for shapes and sizes without too much compromise and sacrifice as entertainers. Diversity, for once!” she added.

Schweighart famously stepped down as Miss Earth Philippines 2016  following controversial remarks versus Miss Earth 2016 winner Katherine Espin of Ecuador and after making headlines for comparing Pres. Rodrigo Duterte to Adolf Hitler.

