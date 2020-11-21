KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
'No longer together': Andrea Torres confirms breakup with Derek Ramsay
Derek Ramsay and Andrea Torres star GMA soap "The Better Woman."
Released
'No longer together': Andrea Torres confirms breakup with Derek Ramsay
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 21, 2020 - 1:46pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Andrea Torres confirmed her breakup with actor Derek Ramsay. 

In a report by "24 Oras," Andrea said she rather keep the reason of their breakup private. 

"Yes, Derek and I are no longer together," Andrea said.

"I’d rather keep the details private as I want to give the break up the same amount of respect that I had for the relationship. I think you all know how much it meant to me. I hope you understand," she added.

Andrea also added that she wishes her ex-boyfriend well. 

"I will always wish him and his family well," she said. 

Derek earlier confirmed their breakup as he asked the public not to blame anyone. 

"Pls don't point the finger at anyone. There is nothing wrong with Andrea. She is a great woman. There is no third party!!!! The breakup has happened so fast," he said. 

"Maybe 2 people are just not meant to be. Pls respect us nalang.We shared our love to all of you sana naman we can keep this to ourselves. Mahal ko si ada kaya di ako magsasalita pero if I hear lies about her I will defend her," he added. 

ANDREA TORRES DEREK RAMSAY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
‘Showbiz will always be a part of me’
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Absence doesn’t make the heart grow fonder, not in showbiz anyway where the rule is “out of sight, out of mind.”...
Entertainment
fbfb
Raised in the USA on Filipino roots
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
The 2021 Ginebra San Miguel Calendar Girl is imported from California, U.S.A.
Entertainment
fbfb
Robin Padilla champions #NasaPusoKoAngPangulo in open letter for Robredo
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
The hashtag #NasaPusoKoAngPangulo became top trending on Twitter today after Duterte Diehard Supporters (DDS) like Robin...
Entertainment
fbfb
No discrimination? 'Encantadia' creator agrees with farmer's look in DepEd module
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapuso creative writer Suzette Doctolero agreed with a Department of Education (DepEd) module showing farmers in tattered...
Entertainment
fbfb
'No third party': Derek Ramsay defends Andrea Torres as he confirms breakup
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
Derek denied accusations of infidelity: “There is no third party!!!!”
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Rachelle Ann Go is pregnant and expecting first child with Martin Spies
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Filipino singer and international musical theater actress Rachelle Ann Go revealed that she is expecting...
Entertainment
fbfb
Ivana Alawi is Tanduay's 2021 calendar girl
By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Ivana Alawi is the new calendar girl for the year 2021 of local rhum brand Tanduay. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Directors & films most associated with them
By Ricky Lo | 14 hours ago
Thanks to research, interviews with cinema authorities, and to a certain extent, personal opinion, my friend Ronald Constantino...
Entertainment
fbfb
SB19 hopes to inspire with first online concert
By Boy Abunda | 14 hours ago
Musicians and music lovers have been using music as a form of escape from the current health crisis.
Entertainment
fbfb
Rudy Robles’ journey from Leyte to Hollywood
By From the collection of DANNY DOLOR | 14 hours ago
Many of us have forgotten Rudy Robles, one of the first Filipino actors to appear in Hollywood films.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with