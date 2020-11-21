'No longer together': Andrea Torres confirms breakup with Derek Ramsay

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Andrea Torres confirmed her breakup with actor Derek Ramsay.

In a report by "24 Oras," Andrea said she rather keep the reason of their breakup private.

"Yes, Derek and I are no longer together," Andrea said.

"I’d rather keep the details private as I want to give the break up the same amount of respect that I had for the relationship. I think you all know how much it meant to me. I hope you understand," she added.

Andrea also added that she wishes her ex-boyfriend well.

"I will always wish him and his family well," she said.

Derek earlier confirmed their breakup as he asked the public not to blame anyone.

"Pls don't point the finger at anyone. There is nothing wrong with Andrea. She is a great woman. There is no third party!!!! The breakup has happened so fast," he said.

"Maybe 2 people are just not meant to be. Pls respect us nalang.We shared our love to all of you sana naman we can keep this to ourselves. Mahal ko si ada kaya di ako magsasalita pero if I hear lies about her I will defend her," he added.