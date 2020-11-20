'No third party': Derek Ramsay defends Andrea Torres as he confirms breakup

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso couple Derek Ramsay and Andrea Torres have officially split.

Derek finally confirmed the breakup on Thursday, ending days of speculation that began when fans noticed that Andrea unfollowed him and the couple deleted each other's pictures on Instagram.

Related Stories Derek Ramsay, Andrea Torres star in GMA Christmas ID amid breakup rumors

“The breakup has happened so fast. Maybe two people are just not meant to be,” he wrote on social media.

In the actor’s birthday post for his mother, a follower commented that he and Andrea only dated for a year compared to his previouss long-term relationships. They said that Andrea is at fault and that Derek should not be blamed for the breakup.

Derek, however, came to his ex’s defense.

“Please don't point the finger at anyone. There is nothing wrong with Andrea. She is a great woman,” he replied.

“Please respect us na lang. We shared our love to all of you...sana naman we can keep this to ourselves. Mahal ko si Ada kaya di ako magsasalita pero if I hear lies about her I will defend her.”

Derek also denied accusations of infidelity: “There is no third party!!!!”

Andrea, meanwhile, has yet to release a statement on the breakup.

The co-stars of “The Better Woman” first confirmed their relationship in September 2019.