KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Journey frontman Arnel Pineda's younger brother nabbed for drugs
Arnel Pineda rocks the stage of Hard Rock Café Manila.
The STAR/Geremy Pintolo, file
Journey frontman Arnel Pineda's younger brother nabbed for drugs
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 9, 2020 - 6:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — The younger brother of Filipino singing sensation Arnel Pineda was among those arrested in a drug operation in Quezon City Tuesday night after he and a companion were caught with four sachets of 30 grams of shabu estimated to be worth P136,000.

The brother, who police identified as Rusmon Pineda, was caught in a police operation at the corner of Scout Santiago and A. Roces Avenue in Barangay Obrero at 11 p.m.

Pineda was cuffed alongside Rojimar Frilles, a barangay "tanod" or watchman in Barangay Sacred Heart.

According to Police Capt. Nazarino Emia of QCPD Station 10, they have a suspect that pointed Pineda as an alleged a drug pusher.

Pineda declined to give his comments on the matter but the barangay tanod said that he bought the drugs from Pineda.  

The two are now in police custody at the Kamuning Police Station and are facing charges for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

RELATED: Utol ni Arnel Pineda, huli sa drug bust

ARNEL PINEDA OF JOURNEY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Mahal ko at mahal ako': KZ Tandingan, TJ Monterde 'just married'
By Ratziel San Juan | 7 hours ago
There are two less lonely people in the world after singer couple KZ Tandingan and TJ Monterde revealed their marriage through...
Entertainment
fbfb
Kim Chiu breaks ‘Bawal Lumabas’ rules as she goes live on ‘It’s Showtime’ on Zoe TV
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu showed her excitement for ABS-CBN’s free TV comeback tomorrow, Saturday on A2Z channel ...
Entertainment
fbfb
Big Harry Styles fan Bela Padilla confirms relationship with Harry Styles lookalike
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
"Omg may hawig po siya kay Harry!!!! Wahhh cute nyo po omg!!!!!!" added singer Janine Berdin.
Entertainment
fbfb
Daniel will marry before he’s 30
By Ricky Lo | 19 hours ago
‘I want to have a beach wedding,’ says Daniel Padilla who turned 25 last April 26. ‘Ayoko nang masyadong...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Yung mga kilig ko doon totoo': Teejay Marquez on working with Jerome Ponce in 'Ben X Jim'
By Ratziel San Juan | 7 hours ago
But the feelings on-set weren’t pretend, Teejay confessed.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
'What’s wrong with having muscles?': Winwyn Marquez, Melissa Gohing slam basher criticizing Pinays with muscular arms
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Kapuso actress Winwyn Marquez answered a social media user body-shaming her for having a muscular physique.
Entertainment
fbfb
'Ghost' remark haunts Miss Colombia: 'People don't ever understand what I said'
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 hours ago
Ariadna has since clarified that she was misunderstood and meant no malice toward Pia.
Entertainment
fbfb
Exclusive
'Sana... ako na lang ulit': Bea Alonzo wants 'more chances' with John Lloyd Cruz
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Bea said she wouldn't say "no" in a project with John Lloyd.
Entertainment
fbfb
This Thai BL character is Teejay Marquez's 'inspo' for 'Ben X Jim'
By Ratziel San Juan | 6 hours ago
Part of his preparation for undertaking the lead role of Ben meant binge-watching familiar Thai BL titles, Teejay told Philstar.com...
Entertainment
fbfb
Paolo shows versatility again in The Promise
By Jerry Donato | 19 hours ago
“Well, yes,” replied Paolo Contis when asked if his recent Kapuso drama anthology I Can See You: The Promise was...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with