Journey frontman Arnel Pineda's younger brother nabbed for drugs

MANILA, Philippines — The younger brother of Filipino singing sensation Arnel Pineda was among those arrested in a drug operation in Quezon City Tuesday night after he and a companion were caught with four sachets of 30 grams of shabu estimated to be worth P136,000.

The brother, who police identified as Rusmon Pineda, was caught in a police operation at the corner of Scout Santiago and A. Roces Avenue in Barangay Obrero at 11 p.m.

Pineda was cuffed alongside Rojimar Frilles, a barangay "tanod" or watchman in Barangay Sacred Heart.

According to Police Capt. Nazarino Emia of QCPD Station 10, they have a suspect that pointed Pineda as an alleged a drug pusher.

Pineda declined to give his comments on the matter but the barangay tanod said that he bought the drugs from Pineda.

The two are now in police custody at the Kamuning Police Station and are facing charges for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

