Miss Intercontinental 2018 Karen Gallman announces pregnancy

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Intercontinental 2018 Karen Gallman announced that she’s 20 weeks pregnant with husband Ian Garton.

In her Instagram account, the first Filipina to be crowned Miss Intercontinental in pageant’s 47-year history posted a video of her showing her baby bump.

“BABY GARTON ARRIVING JANUARY 2020. We are SO excited to be welcoming our little one into the world!” she captioned the post.

Beauty queens Rachel Peters, Megan Young, Michelle Gumabao, Vickie Rushton, Thia Tomalla, Laura Lehman and Sandra Lemonon greeted Karen on her new milestone.

In another post, Karen posted a photo of her with husband Ian, thanking everyone for their messages.

“Thank you all for your beautiful messages and well wishes! Ian and I are over the moon with happiness,” she wrote.

Karen and Ian tied the knot last March at Stoneridge Estate in Queenstown, New Zealand.